BRX Coin to Launch on PancakeSwap August 9 With $500,000 Liquidity and 100% Locked LP

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRICA Capital will launch BRX Coin (BRX) on PancakeSwap on August 9, 2026, marking the next step in the development of its wider blockchain ecosystem.

The launch will open with $500,000 in liquidity, while 100% of the liquidity provider tokens will be locked and 75% of the total BRX supply will remain locked. BRX will begin trading at an initial price of $0.01.

Trading will take place through the project's official PancakeSwap pair on BNB Smart Chain.

Rather than building BRX around trading alone, BRICA Capital is positioning the token as the economic layer of an ecosystem that is intended to expand into payments, staking, governance, gaming, merchant services, crypto card spending and, over time, real-world asset integrations.

A Launch Built Around Long-Term Utility

BRX has a fixed maximum supply of 1 billion tokens, with no future minting planned.

The token structure has been designed around a long-term development model, with a large portion of supply remaining locked as the project moves through its early growth stages.

The project's PinkSale lock page covers the BRX locking arrangement, including the liquidity lock connected with the launch.

BRICA Capital has also completed KYC verification and a smart contract audit with SolidProof ahead of the DEX launch. The project's SolidProof profile includes the corresponding KYC and audit records.

BRX is deployed on BNB Smart Chain under contract address:

0x1c7Cb7d5e12a813a0051Cf930b55aabD2369B45e

The BRX contract can also be viewed on BscScan .

BRX Is Designed as Part of a Broader Ecosystem

BRICA Capital's strategy differs from the common token-first model in which a project launches an asset and attempts to build utility around it afterward.

BRX is being developed as part of a broader ecosystem from the outset.

Planned use cases include staking, merchant payments, governance, crypto card spending and gaming, giving the token potential functions beyond exchange trading.

The company also plans to expand into e-commerce and decentralized finance, with real-world asset integrations forming part of its longer-term vision.

Development is being rolled out in phases rather than all at once.

The first phase centers on the DEX launch, liquidity and community growth. Later stages are expected to introduce gaming products, crypto card functionality, international expansion, e-commerce services, broader branding initiatives, centralized exchange listings and expansion onto additional blockchain networks.

This phased model is intended to allow the ecosystem to grow alongside real product development rather than relying solely on future promises.

Community Growth Begins Alongside the DEX Launch

The PancakeSwap launch also coincides with a broader community push around BRX.

BRICA Capital has opened an official BRX airdrop portal as part of that rollout, giving the project another channel for introducing users to the BRX ecosystem.

Community growth is expected to remain an important part of the first stage of development as BRICA Capital works toward the next parts of its roadmap.

The project's longer-term objective is to create an environment where BRX can move between different parts of the ecosystem, from staking and governance to payments, gaming and merchant transactions.

Future crypto card functionality is intended to bring BRX closer to everyday spending, while planned real-world asset integrations could expand its role beyond purely crypto-native applications.

For BRICA Capital, the August 9 launch is therefore less about introducing another tradable token and more about establishing the liquidity layer for the ecosystem it plans to build around BRX.

With $500,000 in initial liquidity, 100% of LP tokens locked, 75% of the token supply locked and a fixed 1 billion-token supply, BRX will enter the market with its core token structure already in place.

BRX - Where Digital Value Meets Real Vision.

About BRICA Capital

BRICA Capital is building a digital asset ecosystem centered around BRX Coin and focused on bringing blockchain utility into payments, commerce, gaming, decentralized finance and future real-world applications.

BRX is designed to serve as the economic layer of the ecosystem, with planned uses including staking, governance, merchant payments, crypto card spending, gaming and future real-world asset integrations.

BRICA Capital is following a phased development strategy that begins with decentralized exchange liquidity and community growth before expanding into additional products, services, exchange listings and blockchain networks.

The project has completed KYC verification and a smart contract audit with SolidProof, available through its SolidProof profile .

BRX is available through its official PancakeSwap trading page , while the BRX contract , PinkSale lock page and official airdrop portal are also available online.

Official Links

Website: https://bricacapital.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/bricacapital

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/p/Brica-Capital-61572153491473/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bricacapitalbrx

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/989992a6-3128-4282-a641-164ca0c3969f