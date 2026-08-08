CASX Token Presale Marks the Next Milestone for the Cashelix Payment Ecosystem

Singapore, SG, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cashelix, a blockchain-powered digital payments platform focused on peer-to-peer (P2P) financial infrastructure, today announced the launch of CASX, its native utility token designed to power transactions, rewards, and ecosystem participation across the Cashelix platform.

As blockchain adoption continues to expand globally, the demand for efficient, low-cost, and transparent P2P payment solutions is accelerating. Cashelix aims to address this need by building a dedicated payment ecosystem where individuals and businesses can transfer digital assets directly, securely, and efficiently. CASX will serve as the core utility token enabling platform operations while supporting long-term ecosystem growth.

Unlike speculative digital assets created without practical application, CASX has been designed with utility at its foundation. The token will be integrated throughout the Cashelix ecosystem, allowing users to pay transaction fees, access platform features, participate in staking programs, receive ecosystem incentives, and engage with future governance initiatives as the platform evolves.

The Cashelix platform is being developed to simplify blockchain payments by combining speed, transparency, and accessibility into a unified user experience. Through its P2P infrastructure, users will be able to transact directly with one another while benefiting from blockchain security and reduced transaction costs compared to many traditional payment methods.

"Blockchain has transformed how value can move across borders, but peer-to-peer payments remain fragmented across multiple networks and applications," said a spokesperson for Cashelix. "CASX represents the economic engine behind the Cashelix ecosystem, enabling a sustainable utility-driven model where token usage is directly connected to real platform activity rather than short-term speculation."

CASX has been structured as a long-term utility asset supporting the operational sustainability of the Cashelix platform. Transaction fees generated through platform usage are intended to contribute toward ecosystem development, infrastructure maintenance, security improvements, and continuous feature expansion.

The project's roadmap begins with the launch of its blockchain-based P2P payment module, which will establish the foundation of the broader Cashelix ecosystem. Future development phases are expected to introduce additional payment capabilities, merchant tools, staking functionality, digital asset services, and expanded financial infrastructure designed to support wider blockchain adoption.

To reinforce long-term ecosystem stability, Cashelix has also designed a structured token allocation framework that prioritises platform development, liquidity, staking incentives, treasury management, strategic partnerships, and community growth. The project intends to implement transparent token management practices aligned with sustainable ecosystem expansion.

The announcement marks an important milestone in Cashelix's vision of building a blockchain-native payment network where utility drives value creation. By positioning CASX at the center of every transaction within the ecosystem, the company aims to create a scalable economic model that benefits users, developers, merchants, and ecosystem participants alike.

More information regarding the CASX token, platform roadmap, utility, tokenomics, and future announcements will be released through the company's official communication channels in the coming weeks.

About Cashelix

Cashelix is a blockchain payments platform developing next-generation peer-to-peer financial infrastructure for the digital economy. The platform focuses on secure, transparent, and efficient blockchain-based payments while leveraging the CASX utility token to power transactions, rewards, staking, and ecosystem participation. Through a utility-first approach, Cashelix aims to make decentralised payments more accessible for individuals, businesses, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.