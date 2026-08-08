Marquis Holdings Appoints Veteran Canadian Mining Executive John Hick as Senior Adviser

MIAMI, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marquis Holdings ("Marquis" or the "Group") today announced the appointment of John W. W. Hick as Senior Adviser, effective July 28, 2026.

Mr. Hick brings more than four decades of experience in the international mining industry as a chief executive, chairman and independent director of publicly listed companies, including Placer Dome, TVX Gold, Cambior, Rio Narcea Gold Mines, Medoro Resources and Geomaque Explorations. More recently, he has held senior board roles with several TSX and TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies, including Mako Mining and Premium Nickel Resources. A lawyer by training, he was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1978.





As Senior Adviser, Mr. Hick will support Marquis on international capital markets strategy, institutional introductions, public company governance, board recruitment, and counsel on mergers, acquisitions and related financings. His extensive Canadian experience will be particularly valuable as Marquis evaluates the most appropriate listing venue for Project Atlantic . Subject to applicable exchange rules and eligibility requirements, Marquis expects Mr. Hick to be considered for appointment as a director of the listed company contemplated under Project Atlantic following completion of a public market transaction.

Paul Wilson, Founder of Marquis, said: "John has spent more than forty years building, leading and governing listed mining companies in Canada and internationally. His judgment on capital markets strategy, governance and transactions will be invaluable as we advance Project Atlantic toward the public markets and continue building the wider Marquis platform."

John Hick said: "Marquis is assembling a serious industrial platform across bulk commodities, battery metals and infrastructure. I look forward to supporting the Group as it establishes its public markets presence and builds the governance foundations of the proposed listed company."

About Marquis Holdings

Marquis Holdings is a private investment platform providing long-term capital for resource, energy and infrastructure assets. Its portfolio spans bauxite, iron ore, battery metals and infrastructure across Africa, Latin America and Australia, with offices in Miami, Perth and Dakar and a presence in London and Dubai. Marquis Holdings is the trading name of Marquis Group Holdings LLC.

Media Contact:

Marquis Holdings

Michelle Tang

Email: media@marquishq.com

Website: https://www.marquishq.com

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