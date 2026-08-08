Cashelix Announces Audited CASX Token Presale with Fixed Hard Caps to Power Blockchain P2P Payments





SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cashelix , a blockchain-powered payment platform focused on peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, today announced the CASX Token Presale , marking a major step toward the development of its utility-driven digital payment ecosystem.

CASX is the native utility token of the Cashelix platform and is being developed to support transactions, platform fees, staking rewards, and broader ecosystem participation. Cashelix will initially focus on its P2P transaction module, providing the foundation upon which additional payment and financial services can be introduced as the ecosystem expands.

Rather than positioning CASX primarily as a speculative cryptocurrency, Cashelix is building the token around practical platform utility. CASX is intended to become an integral part of transactions within the ecosystem, while platform-generated fees will contribute toward infrastructure, security, development, and ongoing operational sustainability.

The CASX smart contract has been independently audited , adding layer of technical review and transparency ahead of wider token distribution. The project is also placing particular emphasis on clearly disclosed tokenomics, presale conditions, allocations, and vesting policies.

A Strictly Structured Crypto Presale

A defining element of the CASX presale is its structured fundraising model. Instead of maintaining an open-ended token sale, Cashelix has established predefined presale rounds with strict timelines and fixed hard caps.

Each stage is intended to operate within its published allocation and fundraising limit. Once a round reaches its hard cap or scheduled closing date, that stage concludes according to the published presale framework.

This approach is designed to give participants greater visibility into how many tokens are being offered, when individual stages conclude, and how the overall token distribution is structured.

“Transparency should begin before the first token is sold,” said a spokesperson for Cashelix. “CASX has been structured around defined presale rounds, hard caps, transparent tokenomics and genuine platform utility. Our objective is to build a sustainable blockchain payment ecosystem rather than an open-ended token fundraising campaign.”

Key Highlights for CASX Participants

Strict Presale Timeline — Defined start and end dates.

— Defined start and end dates. Fixed Hard Caps — Predetermined limits for every round.

— Predetermined limits for every round. Audited Smart Contract — Independently audited by Coinsult

— Independently Utility-First Token — Built around platform usage.

— Built around platform usage. P2P Payment Utility — Designed for blockchain transactions.

— Designed for blockchain transactions. 4.5% Presale Allocation — Limited share of total supply.

— Limited share of total supply. Transparent Tokenomics — Clearly disclosed allocations.

— Clearly disclosed allocations. 12% Liquidity Allocation — Dedicated to ecosystem liquidity.

— Dedicated to ecosystem liquidity. 10% Staking Rewards — Supporting ecosystem participation.

— Supporting ecosystem participation. Structured Vesting — Controlled token distribution.

— Controlled token distribution. Expanding Ecosystem — P2P first, additional utilities planned.

— P2P first, additional utilities planned. Roadmap-Driven Development — Growth tied to defined milestones.

Utility Beyond the Presale

Cashelix's strategy extends beyond the CASX presale . The project is developing a payment infrastructure in which token utility is connected to actual ecosystem activity.

The initial focus on P2P payments is intended to establish a practical use case for CASX from the early stages of platform development. As adoption grows, Cashelix plans to expand into additional payment capabilities, merchant services, staking and other digital financial utilities.

Transaction fees generated through the platform are intended to help sustain Cashelix operations and continued ecosystem development. This creates an economic model in which increased platform usage can contribute to the infrastructure that supports the network.

CASX has a fixed total supply of 1 billion tokens, with only 4.5% (45 million CASX) allocated to the presale. Separate allocations have been established for ecosystem development, treasury, liquidity, staking, strategic partnerships, marketing and other long-term requirements.

The limited presale allocation, combined with defined vesting and distribution policies, is designed to support a more controlled approach to circulating supply.

Building a P2P-Focused Blockchain Payment Ecosystem

The CASX Token Presale represents the beginning of a broader development roadmap for Cashelix.

By combining blockchain-based P2P payments with an integrated utility token, Cashelix aims to create an ecosystem where CASX derives its purpose from platform participation and transaction activity.

Following the presale, the project will continue progressing toward platform development milestones, liquidity deployment, broader ecosystem participation and future market availability in accordance with its published roadmap.

Additional information about the CASX Token Presale, presale rounds, tokenomics, smart contract audit, whitepaper and development roadmap is available through the project's official website, CASX.org .

About Cashelix

Cashelix is developing a blockchain-powered digital payment ecosystem centred on peer-to-peer transactions. Powered by the CASX utility token, the platform aims to provide secure, transparent and efficient blockchain payment infrastructure while creating practical token utility through transactions, platform services, staking and future payment products.

Web: https://casx.org

X [Twitter]: https://x.com/cashelixen