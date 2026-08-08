Khan Marketing Dynasty Announces Launch of the 3-Hour Ascension System for Coaches, Creators, Consultants, and Online Experts

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Khan Marketing Dynasty has announced the launch of the 3-Hour Ascension System, a new digital training program developed by entrepreneur and marketing strategist Dan Khan. The announcement introduces a structured framework designed to help coaches, creators, consultants, and online experts build an automated sales funnel that reduces dependence on traditional high-ticket sales calls while providing a more streamlined customer journey.



$25M Award From Clickfunnels

The launch marks the introduction of a framework centred on customer ascension through automation. Khan developed the 3-Hour Ascension System around the concept of customer ascension through automation. The framework was created to address the growing operational complexity many online businesses encounter when selling higher-value products and services. Businesses operating in the online education and coaching sectors commonly rely on appointment setters, commission-based sales representatives, direct-message conversations, lengthy application forms, live webinars, and calendars filled with sales appointments.

Khan’s approach presents an alternative customer journey centred on automation, education, and qualification through a structured sales process. The framework is designed for entrepreneurs who want to organise their expertise, offers, and educational content into a customer journey that can operate with fewer manual sales interactions.

According to the framework, the process follows a three-stage model intended to simplify how prospective customers move through an online purchasing experience. The first stage encourages business owners to create a low-ticket introductory offer that enables prospects to become paying customers. Once a purchase has been completed, customers are directed to an evergreen webinar lasting approximately 45 minutes, where they are introduced to a more comprehensive solution.

Qualified buyers can then be presented with an opportunity to upgrade to a higher-ticket coaching program, service, implementation package, or product without requiring a traditional sales call.

For Khan, the central idea is to create a system in which education and qualification happen before the higher-value offer is presented, allowing businesses to structure the buying journey around automated content rather than relying exclusively on one-to-one sales conversations.

The launch reflects growing interest among online business owners in developing operationally lean systems that can educate prospective customers through automated processes rather than manual sales conversations. The 3-Hour Ascension System is intended for entrepreneurs who already possess expertise, knowledge, educational content, professional services, or existing offers that can be organised into a structured customer journey.

As part of the launch, Khan has outlined a collection of educational resources designed to support different stages of the implementation process. These materials include the $100M+ Instant Webinar Framework, the Million-Dollar Offer Template, the Ultra-High-Ticket Masterclass, the 15-Minute Fast-Start Guide, the Instant Ads Launcher, and the Quick and Easy Webinar Recording Guide.

Together, the resources cover areas such as offer creation, webinar development, implementation planning, customer ascension, and advertising preparation.

“The objective behind the 3-Hour Ascension System is to provide business owners with a structured framework that replaces multiple manual sales steps with an automated customer journey. Rather than relying heavily on sales calls and large teams, the system focuses on educating buyers through a low-ticket offer followed by an evergreen presentation that introduces the next stage of the customer experience,” said Khan.

Khan explained that the framework is intended to help business owners organise their existing knowledge and services into a sequential process that allows customers to progress through predefined stages. Rather than replacing expertise or business strategy, the training provides an implementation framework that business owners can adapt to their own markets, messaging, audiences, and offers.

Reported Results and Case Studies

Dan Khan has also shared performance figures associated with the broader methodology behind the framework. According to brand-reported case studies and internal business results, funnels and offers developed using related methodologies have collectively generated more than $100 million in client revenue.

One reported example involves entrepreneur Philip Johansen, whose monthly revenue reportedly increased from approximately $30,000 to between $1 million and $3.6 million per month after implementing a related ascension offer. The offer reportedly generated approximately $61 million in revenue.

Another reported case study indicated that entrepreneur Ramin Popal developed an ascension offer that generated between $20,000 and $30,000 per day. Khan has also reported generating approximately $11 million through digital product launches on the JVZoo platform.

These figures are presented as brand-reported case studies and internal business results rather than independently verified industry statistics. The examples are intended to provide context for the methodology and should not be interpreted as guarantees or indications of future performance.

Khan also emphasises that the 3-Hour Ascension System does not guarantee revenue, business growth, or financial outcomes. Results can depend on numerous factors, including the quality of an offer, market conditions, messaging, advertising strategy, implementation, audience characteristics, business experience, and execution. Individual outcomes will vary, and the program is designed to provide a framework that entrepreneurs can implement and adapt rather than assurances of specific business results.

The 3-Hour Ascension System is now available through the company's official website.



About Dan Khan

Dan Khan is an entrepreneur and marketing strategist whose work focuses on digital marketing, sales funnels, customer ascension, online education, and automated customer journeys. Through his work with online businesses, Khan has developed training resources and frameworks covering offer development, webinar implementation, digital product marketing, and customer acquisition systems.

About Khan Marketing Dynasty

Khan Marketing Dynasty is a marketing company based in Dubai, UAE. The company develops educational resources and business frameworks focused on automated sales funnels, customer ascension strategies, evergreen webinar implementation, and digital marketing systems for coaches, creators, consultants, and online experts. The launch of the 3-Hour Ascension System expands the company's portfolio of business education programs designed to help entrepreneurs organise and automate customer acquisition processes.





Media Contact

Company Name: Khan Marketing Dynasty

Contact Person: Mr. Dan Khan

Email: d123_4@outlook.com

Phone: +6593848736

Country: United Arab Emirates

Website: https://3hourascension.com/







