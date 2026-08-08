DeFix Solutions Nears Completion of Round 1 in the First Seed Sale of GTX Token





Round 1 of the first seed phase is approaching completion at $0.000300 per GTX, with Founder and CEO Akili Polee currently in Bangkok, Thailand, attending an industry conference.

BANGKOK, Thailand, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFix Solutions, the technology company behind GWallet / USDT Global Wallet and the GTX Token ecosystem, announced that Round 1 of the first seed phase of the GTX Token presale is approaching completion. The presale officially opened on July 11, 2026, and the current Round 1 price remains $0.000300 per GTX while the allocation remains open. Founder and CEO Akili Polee is currently in Bangkok, Thailand, participating in SPiCE Southeast Asia 2026 and continuing DeFix Solutions' international engagement across payments, fintech, blockchain, AI and iGaming.

DeFix Solutions Founder and CEO in Bangkok

Akili Polee, Founder and CEO of DeFix Solutions and GWallet, is currently in Bangkok, Thailand, participating in SPiCE Southeast Asia 2026. His presence at the conference reflects DeFix Solutions' broader strategy of building international relationships across payments, fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence and iGaming while the GTX first seed sale advances toward the completion of Round 1.





Akili Polee, Founder and CEO of DeFix Solutions and GWallet, speaking at SPiCE Southeast Asia 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

ROUND 1 OF THE FIRST SEED NEARS COMPLETION

GTX is designed to serve as the utility layer connecting products and services across the DeFix Solutions and GWallet ecosystem. The current focus is the completion of Round 1 within the first seed phase - the earliest stage of the GTX public sale process and an important step in moving the project from launch into its next pricing and allocation stage.

“GTX was not created first and assigned a purpose afterward. We spent years developing the technology, building international relationships, listening to merchants and users, and creating the infrastructure where the token can have a defined role. The July 11 launch is not the finish line; it is the opening of the next chapter.”

— Akili Polee, Founder and CEO of DeFix Solutions and GWallet

Round 1: First Seed Milestone

Round 1 remains available at $0.000300 per GTX while its current allocation remains open. Once Round 1 is completed, the sale will advance to the next scheduled presale price level. The broader presale is structured across 10 rounds, with a fixed allocation and price assigned to each round. The official presale allocation is 2 billion GTX.

Looking ahead, DeFix Solutions and GWallet plan to begin announcing selected exchange relationships in September 2026. This is an exchange-announcement period only; no GTX exchange launch or listing date is being announced at this time.

"Closing in on the first round of our first seed is an important milestone because it shows the market beginning to engage with the ecosystem we spent years building," said Akili Polee, Founder and CEO of DeFix Solutions / GWallet. "Being in Bangkok this week also reflects our continued commitment to building global relationships and keeping the project visible in key international markets."

Participants entering before Round 1 closes receive the Round 1 price of $0.000300 per GTX. After the Round 1 allocation is completed, that price will no longer be available and the sale will move to the next scheduled round.

ROUND 1 PRICE



$0.000300 PRESALE STRUCTURE



10 Rounds PRESALE ALLOCATION



2B GTX ROUND STATUS



Nearing Close

Planned Ecosystem Utility

• Transaction-fee benefits and ecosystem incentives within USDT Global Wallet.

• Node purchases, node participation, and reward-related functions.

• DeFix marketplace transactions, token swaps, and digital services.

• Merchant-payment, peer-to-peer escrow, and mass-payout integrations.

• Partner integrations, token-listing services, APIs, and white-label infrastructure.

• Deflationary mechanisms tied to qualifying ecosystem activity.

GTX is built as a Solana SPL token, allowing the ecosystem to use Solana’s high-throughput network and comparatively low transaction costs. The token has a fixed maximum supply of 100 billion GTX. It is intended for utility within the ecosystem and is not positioned as a governance or voting token.

HOW GTX CONNECTS TO THE ECOSYSTEM

The GTX utility model is designed around the interaction between DeFix Solutions, GWallet / USDT Global Wallet, the node network, merchants, users, and technology partners. The following visual summarizes the principal areas the token is expected to connect as the platform expands.





GTX is designed as a common utility layer across wallet, payment, node, marketplace, and partner infrastructure.

The organization’s approach is centered on connecting token activity to products and services intended for practical use. As individual features are released, refined, or expanded, their availability and terms will be communicated through the official USDT Global Wallet and GTX channels.

GTX ROUND 1 MILESTONE





Current information for Round 1 of the first seed phase as it approaches completion.

Global Participation and Accessibility

The official GTX presale website is available in English, Spanish, French, Chinese, and Vietnamese. Presale access is coordinated through authorized affiliates using the GWallet / USDT Global Wallet payment gateway. Current terms list a $50 minimum for an initial purchase, no minimum for additional purchases, and a maximum of $10,000 per wallet across the presale. Round 1 remains priced at $0.000300 per GTX until its allocation closes.

Participants are encouraged to use only official project channels, review the applicable purchase terms, vesting schedule, risk disclosures, and regional restrictions, and independently evaluate whether participation is appropriate for their circumstances.

From Launch to the First Round Close

The July 11 presale launch followed years of platform development, international outreach, product testing, and relationship-building across the blockchain and financial-technology industries. Reaching the closing stage of Round 1 in the first seed phase is the next measurable milestone in that progression. The project has engaged communities and business relationships across Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States while continuing to develop the wallet, node, marketplace, merchant, and partner infrastructure intended to support GTX utility.

“There were years of building, rebuilding, traveling, negotiating, testing, and remaining patient when progress was not visible to the public. Opening the sale on 7/11 represents far more than a launch date. It represents the work required to reach this stage and the responsibility to keep building from here.”



— Akili Polee

About DeFix Solutions

DeFix Solutions is the financial-technology and blockchain infrastructure company behind GWallet / USDT Global Wallet and the GTX Token ecosystem. The company develops digital-wallet, payment, marketplace, node, token-integration, merchant, API, white-label, and related technology intended to connect blockchain infrastructure with practical financial applications across international markets.

About GWallet / USDT Global Wallet

GWallet / USDT Global Wallet is the digital-wallet and financial-infrastructure platform developed within the DeFix Solutions ecosystem. It is designed to simplify the movement and use of stablecoins while supporting person-to-person transfers, merchant payments, peer-to-peer transactions, mass payouts, payment gateways, APIs, white-label solutions, and other cross-border financial applications.

About GTX Token

GTX is the Solana-based utility token of the DeFix Solutions and GWallet ecosystem. It is intended to support ecosystem transactions, node-related functions, marketplace services, partner integrations, rewards, fee benefits, and future platform utilities. The GTX presale is structured across 10 rounds. Round 1 of the first seed phase is currently approaching completion at $0.000300 per GTX.

MEDIA CONTACT

DeFix Solutions / GWallet

Official Website: gwalletnodes.net

GTX Token Information: gtx.gwalletnodes.net

Media Email: info@gwalletnodes.com

Important Notice

GTX is intended to function as a utility token within the DeFix Solutions and GWallet ecosystem. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice; an offer to sell securities; or a solicitation to purchase any financial instrument. Participation in digital-token sales involves substantial risk, including the possible loss of all funds contributed. Token utilities, development schedules, vesting structures, and other project features may be modified. GTX may not be available in jurisdictions where its sale or use is prohibited or restricted.

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