Austin Air Systems Launches Parent Teacher Toolkit to Help Schools Extend the Life of Classroom HEPA Air Purifiers and Support Cleaner Indoor Air

BUFFALO, NY, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools across the United States evaluate what to do with classroom air purifiers purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic, many units are reportedly being placed in storage, resold, or discarded as budgets tighten and equipment ages. Austin Air Systems today announced the launch of its Parent Teacher Toolkit, an online resource designed to help parents, teachers, and school communities support cleaner classroom air while maximizing existing investments in compatible classroom air purification systems.

The free online toolkit, available through ParentTeacherToolkit.com and the Austin Air Systems website, provides practical resources for parent groups, educators, and community organizations seeking to improve indoor air quality in schools. Rather than requiring volunteers to create campaigns from scratch, the toolkit includes educational materials, fundraising guidance, and ready-to-use resources that can help communities organize local initiatives.

The launch comes at a time when many schools are reconsidering the long-term value of air purification equipment purchased during the pandemic. While some lower-cost units are reaching the end of their useful life, Austin Air Systems believes schools can benefit from investing in durable systems designed for years of continuous operation instead of replacing entire machines every few years.

For more than 35 years, Austin Air Systems has designed and manufactured its air purifiers in Buffalo, New York. The company's approach emphasizes long-term durability, allowing compatible units to remain in service through replacement filters rather than requiring schools to purchase entirely new machines.

Alongside the toolkit, Austin Air Systems announced the availability of its 8 Phase Immunity Machine filter. The replacement filter is compatible with all standard-size Austin Air air purifiers, allowing schools that already own qualifying Austin Air classroom units to upgrade filtration performance without replacing the complete system. The Medical Grade HEPA filtration removes 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns, providing a specific, proven level of filtration performance.

"Our schools shouldn't have to choose between replacing perfectly good equipment or going without cleaner air," said Stacy Malesiewski of Austin Air Systems. "When products are built to last, schools can replace a filter instead of an entire machine. That's better for budgets, better for the environment, and better for creating healthier classrooms over the long term."

Indoor air quality continues to be an important consideration for families and educators, particularly for students who spend six to eight hours each day inside school buildings. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.7% of children, about 1 in 15, have asthma, making classroom air quality an ongoing concern for many school communities.

The Parent Teacher Toolkit encourages collaboration among parents, teachers, administrators, and community supporters by providing practical information that can help local groups begin conversations about improving classroom environments. The materials are intended to simplify community-led fundraising efforts while helping schools evaluate options that align with their individual needs and budgets.

The toolkit also reflects a broader shift toward sustainability and responsible purchasing. Rather than treating classroom air purifiers as disposable equipment, Austin Air Systems encourages schools to consider products engineered for long service lives, where replacing a filter can extend the value of an existing investment. This approach can help reduce waste while maximizing the return on funds already spent on improving classroom air quality.

Austin Air Systems says the initiative supports schools at every stage, whether they are exploring classroom air purification for the first time or maintaining equipment already in use. By combining educational resources with practical fundraising guidance, the toolkit gives communities a centralized starting point for planning cleaner classroom environments.

Parents, teachers, school administrators, and community organizations interested in learning more about the Parent Teacher Toolkit can access the free online resource through the Austin Air Systems website.

For more information about the Parent Teacher Toolkit, visit: https://austinairsystems.com/pages/parent-teacher-toolkit-for-cleaner-classroom-air-austin-air

About Austin Air Systems

Founded more than 35 years ago and proudly manufacturing its air purification systems in Buffalo, New York, Austin Air Systems designs durable residential and commercial air purifiers built for long-term performance. The company develops high-performance filtration solutions while providing educational resources that help families, schools, and organizations improve indoor air quality through practical, sustainable approaches.

Media Contact

Company Name: Austin Air Systems

Contact Person: Stacy Malesiewski

Phone: (800) 724-8403

Country: United States

Website: https://austinairsystems.com/