2,000+ Robots Abroad. 60+ Nations on Board. EXEED AiMOGA Going Farther, Growing Faster

WUHU, China, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of July 30, EXEED AiMOGA Robotics held its global delivery ceremony under the theme "2000+ Robots Abroad. 60+ Nations on Board." in Wuhu, Anhui Province, China. At the event, the company announced that cumulative global deliveries had exceeded 2,000 units, with its products and services now reaching more than 60 countries and regions. The ceremony also featured a milestone lighting ceremony as well as the departure of shipment vehicles loaded with AiMOGA products. The achievement marks a new stage in the brand’s global development and reflects how EXEED AiMOGA robotics are leveraging real-world commercial scenarios to advance from product exports toward scaled and systematic global expansion.

Robots Wave Flags from Around the World as Global Deliveries Exceed 2,000 Units

At 8:30 a.m., AiMOGA robots assembled on the EXEED International campus, waving flags representing more than 60 countries and regions as the transport fleet prepared for departure. After the global delivery milestone was officially illuminated and the departure order was given, trucks carrying AiMOGA products left the campus for Wuhu Port. At that moment, AiMOGA’s cumulative global deliveries officially surpassed 2,000 units, while its products and services expanded to more than 60 countries and regions. The figures became another important milestone in the globalization of EXEED AiMOGA robotics.

Representatives from the EXEED headquarters, overseas partners, and the media witnessed the ceremony. In just over two years, AiMOGA progressed from exporting its first robot to achieving more than 2,000 overseas deliveries, completing a transition from product validation to scaled commercial deployment. It has become one of the earlier Chinese robotics companies to achieve large-scale international deliveries.

For the robotics industry, the 2,000-unit milestone represents more than shipment volume. It indicates that EXEED robots are beginning to establish sustained operating capabilities in real-world commercial scenarios worldwide, bringing commercialization into a new stage.

Leveraging Industrial Strengths to Build a New Globalization Model

As global competition in robotics shifts from product-centric to system-level competition, success depends not only on product capabilities, but also on end-to-end strengths across R&D, manufacturing, supply chains, channels, delivery, services, and localized operations. This means only by genuinely integrating into local markets can companies achieve sustainable development.

As an important part of EXEED intelligent technology strategy, AiMOGA draws on nearly three decades of global industrial experience of Chery, the parent company of the brand. It shares Chery’s worldwide R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, channel, and service systems, creating complementary strengths between the automotive and robotics industries and supporting the scaled global deployment of robots.

AiMOGA has also continued to make progress in commercial deployment. During the first half of this year, 110 AiMOGA intelligent traffic police robots were deployed across multiple cities, providing regular services in traffic direction, public-order guidance, and safety communication. Applications in medical guidance, intelligent exhibition venues, and public services have also continued to expand, further validating the robots’ operating capabilities in real-world environments.

From Product Exports to Capability Expansion, EXEED AiMOGA Robotics Integrates into Global Markets

As artificial intelligence and embodied intelligence continue to advance, the robotics industry is entering an important window for large-scale application. Global markets offer not only new room for growth, but also a critical testing ground for product competitiveness and commercial viability.

From surpassing 2,000 cumulative deliveries to reaching more than 60 countries and regions, and from sustained development in automotive retail services to expansion across smart policing, medical guidance, and public services, AiMOGA continues to validate product capabilities through real-world scenarios and test technological performance in global markets. The company is advancing a development path built around scenario-driven innovation, system-level support, and ecosystem collaboration. Underpinning this path is EXEED's forward-looking strategic positioning in intelligent manufacturing and AI. Currently, EXEED is accelerating global road testing of its self-developed VPD technology, which integrates a 540° surround-view system (360° camera + 180° under-chassis perspective) to deliver full-field perception capabilities, offering users an intelligent driving experience that goes beyond expectations. From the large-scale global deployment of robots to the upcoming overseas debut of VPD technology, EXEED is channeling the globalization momentum of the automotive industry into a synergistic force for smart technology going global. As AiMOGA robots enter more real-world application scenarios and VPD technology takes to roads worldwide, EXEED is accelerating its transition from technological innovation to industrial value, and from product exports to the global delivery of integrated capabilities — contributing more cutting-edge technologies and premium products to the global intelligent industry.

Contact Information

EXEED INTERNATIONAL

https://www.exeedinternational.com/

Contact : Jade Jiang

Email: jiangtianqi3@mychery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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