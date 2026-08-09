Chris Affinito of Total Mortgage Services Named to National Mortgage Professional’s 2025 “40 Under 40”

Milford, CT , Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Affinito, Chief Revenue Officer at Total Mortgage Services, has been named to National Mortgage Professional’s 2025 “40 Under 40” list, recognizing the industry’s most influential rising leaders shaping the future of mortgage lending. At just 29 years old, Affinito’s recognition reflects not only his rapid rise within the industry, but also the leadership mindset, innovation, and people-first philosophy that continue to drive meaningful growth across the organization. The annual “40 Under 40” recognition honors mortgage professionals nationwide who are redefining leadership within an evolving industry through innovation, performance, and impact.

A New Generation of Mortgage Leadership

As Chief Revenue Officer, Affinito plays a pivotal role in driving company growth, shaping long-term revenue strategy, and elevating performance across every level of the organization. Known for blending high-level strategy with hands-on execution, he has helped foster a culture centered around accountability, continuous improvement, and long-term growth.





Total Mortgage Services

In an industry often driven solely by volume, Affinito has become known for focusing equally on people development, operational execution, and creating sustainable success.

“Chris has the extremely rare ability to understand an incredibly wide range of people and personalities, as well as the challenges that come with leading a 500-person company. He embodies our core philosophy that for the business to succeed, our employees must also succeed individually—the belief that everyone can win in a successful organization. Through his leadership, we've continued to grow into a top-tier mortgage company while creating more opportunities for our people. He is truly an incredible asset to Total Mortgage, and the sky is the limit for him. ” said Scott Penner, Chief Executive Officer of Total Mortgage.

A Philosophy Built on Growth and Resilience

Affinito credits much of his success to lessons learned early in his career. At 19 years old, working in the valuations department and reviewing appraisals in his first role within the mortgage industry, he developed the mindset that still drives him today. “I would tell that younger version of myself to become obsessed with honing your craft,” said Affinito. “Wake up every single day looking to become better than you were the day before, both personally and professionally. Surround yourself with incredible mentors and people you aspire to be like. Most importantly, don’t fear failure.”

That mentality has shaped the trajectory of his career. Whether stepping into leadership positions early, taking on high-pressure responsibilities, or navigating periods of uncertainty and growth, Affinito has consistently viewed discomfort as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. “When things get hard and you feel like everything is going against you, that’s when you have to step in and just keep swinging,” he added.

Driving Innovation and Growth

Affinito’s approach to leadership is rooted in balancing creativity with execution. Known for his forward-thinking mindset, he continuously challenges traditional industry norms while maintaining a strong focus on measurable impact. “I believe when you get comfortable and complacent, you’re no longer trying to get better,” he said. “If you continue to innovate and question the standard way of doing things, you can create real positive change.”

At the same time, Affinito emphasizes the importance of discipline and focus when bringing ideas to life. “Sometimes having a million ideas racing through your head can do more harm than good,” Affinito said. “Finding that balance between innovation and execution is where real success happens.”

Creating Opportunities That Matter

Beyond business growth, Affinito remains deeply passionate about creating opportunities for others.“Most importantly in my career, I want to continue paving the way for people who are just like me and just need to be given an opportunity and a chance to change their lives,” he said. “To give someone a starting point, a path to creating a career and creating wealth.”

That perspective remains personal to him.

“Someone took a chance on me, and it’s incredibly important to me to try and give that same chance to the next person and the person after that,” Affinito added. One philosophy that continues to shape his leadership approach comes from the book Make Your Bed by William H. McRaven. “One of the most powerful lessons from that book is simple: if you want to change the world, start by helping one person,” Affinito said. “When you change one person’s life for the better by lifting them up, giving them confidence, or showing them kindness, that impact doesn’t stop there. It ripples far beyond what you can ever see.”

Shaping the Future of Mortgage Leadership

Affinito’s inclusion in National Mortgage Professional’s 2025 “40 Under 40” list reinforces his growing influence within the mortgage industry and highlights Total Mortgage Services continued commitment to innovation, leadership development, and building a people-first culture.

As the company continues expanding across New England and beyond, leaders like Affinito are helping define what modern mortgage leadership looks like, performance-driven, forward-thinking, and rooted in creating lasting impact.

About Total Mortgage Services

Founded in 1997 by John Walsh, Total Mortgage Services was built on the belief that the mortgage industry should put people before transactions. What began as a three-person operation has grown into a national lender with more than 450 employees, without losing sight of the values that built the company from the start. During the 2007 housing crisis, Total Mortgage remained grounded in one core principle: only approve loans borrowers could truly afford. That philosophy helped shape a culture centered on trust, accountability, collaboration, and long-term relationships. Today, the company continues to invest heavily in its people, technology, and innovation while empowering loan officers to grow meaningful careers and helping borrowers achieve sustainable homeownership.

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Media Contact

Total Mortgage Services

Alexandra Galletti

185 Plains Road, Milford, CT 06461

(203) 876-2200

agalletti@totalmortgage.com

www.totalmortgage.com





LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-m-affinito/

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