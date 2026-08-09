International Equity Group Announces Expansion of Its Global Advisory and Wealth Management Services

LONDON, Aug. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Equity Group, a London-based wealth management and investment advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its global advisory and client service capabilities, supporting investors seeking diversified access to international financial markets while maintaining a relationship-led approach to wealth management.

Headquartered in Canary Wharf, the firm has broadened its market coverage across Europe, the United States, and Asia, with additional advisory resources intended to support private clients, corporate professionals, institutions, and consultants with cross-border investment needs.

The expansion includes enhanced portfolio reporting tools, wider multi-asset investment coverage, and increased access to market analysis and economic commentary designed to help clients evaluate developments that may affect their long-term investment strategies.

International Equity Group said the initiative reflects growing demand from investors who want both digital access to portfolio information and ongoing communication with experienced advisers.

“Many investors value technology for transparency and convenience, but they also want direct access to a professional who understands their objectives, risk tolerance, and investment timeframe,” the company stated.

The firm’s advisory services include wealth management, stock trading, fixed-income investments, multi-asset portfolio strategies, retirement planning, fund management, and risk management. The expanded service model is intended to support broader diversification across asset classes, sectors, and geographic regions.

As part of the development, clients will continue to have access to the company’s online platform, which allows them to monitor portfolio performance, review asset allocation, and access market updates. International Equity Group said the platform is designed to complement, rather than replace, the adviser-client relationship.

Founded in 2020, International Equity Group focuses on developing investment strategies tailored to the individual circumstances of each client. The company said its advisers work with investors to review financial goals and adjust portfolio positioning as market conditions and client needs evolve.

The firm noted that diversification remains a central element of its investment philosophy, with an emphasis on reducing concentration risk while participating in opportunities across global markets.

International Equity Group believes the combination of international market access, personalised advisory support, and regular client communication is becoming increasingly important as investors navigate a more complex economic and investment environment.

For additional information, visit interequk.co.uk

Media Contact:

Mark smith

Enquiries@interequk.co.uk

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. The information has been supplied by International Equity Group and has not been independently verified by GlobeNewswire or any third party. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own independent research and consult qualified professional advisers before making any investment or financial decisions. To the fullest extent permitted by law, International Equity Group and its representatives disclaim any liability for any loss arising from reliance on the information contained in this release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Readers should conduct their own independent research and consult with appropriately qualified professional advisers before making any investment or financial decisions. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness, reliability, or timeliness of the information contained in this release.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.