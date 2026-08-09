Ruvi AI Surpasses 60% of Phase 4 as AI Crypto Presale Continues Rapid Momentum Following Record-Breaking Phase 3





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruvi AI has now surpassed 60% completion in Phase 4 of its token presale, marking another significant milestone for the AI-powered blockchain ecosystem following the rapid sellout of Phase 3 in less than a month.

The latest announcement highlights the continued momentum behind the project as participation steadily increases during Phase 4. Having already demonstrated strong demand throughout previous presale stages, Ruvi AI is continuing to attract participants interested in the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

With more than half of the Phase 4 allocation now secured, attention is increasingly shifting toward the remaining tokens available at the current presale price of $0.028 before the project advances to the next pricing stage.

Strong Momentum Reflects Growing Interest in AI Blockchain Projects

Artificial intelligence continues to be one of the fastest-growing technology sectors globally, and blockchain projects integrating practical AI utility are becoming an increasingly important segment of the digital asset market.







Ruvi AI is positioning itself within this rapidly expanding sector by building a comprehensive AI ecosystem that combines proprietary AI models, autonomous AI agents, advanced content generation tools, creator monetization, staking rewards, governance participation, and an AI marketplace into a single platform.

Recent development milestones have included smart contract upgrades, enhanced dashboard functionality, improved allocation management, staking integration, and continued expansion of the platform's technical infrastructure.

As the ecosystem continues to mature, Ruvi AI remains focused on delivering practical AI applications while expanding the utility of the RUVI token across the platform.

VIP Bonus Program Continues to Reward Early Participants

The project's VIP Bonus Program remains one of the key incentives available during the current presale phase.

At the current Phase 4 price of $0.028 per RUVI, participants must acquire the required token thresholds to qualify for each VIP tier.

To qualify for VIP Tier 2, participants purchase 50,000 RUVI, requiring an allocation of $1,400. The 40% VIP bonus awards an additional 20,000 RUVI, increasing the total allocation to 70,000 RUVI. Based on the project's planned listing price of $0.10 per token, this allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $7,000 at listing.

For VIP Tier 4, participants acquire 250,000 RUVI, requiring an allocation of $7,000. The 80% bonus adds 200,000 RUVI, bringing the total allocation to 450,000 RUVI. Based on the planned listing price, this allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $45,000.

At VIP Tier 5, participants purchase 500,000 RUVI, requiring an allocation of $14,000. The 100% bonus doubles the allocation by adding 500,000 RUVI, resulting in a total of 1,000,000 RUVI. Based on the planned listing price of $0.10, this allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $100,000.

These examples are provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance.







Scarcity Increases as Phase 4 Advances

Having now surpassed the 60% completion mark, the available supply of Phase 4 tokens continues to decline.

Historically, cryptocurrency presales often experience increased participation as available allocations become more limited, particularly as projects move closer to completing a pricing phase. With less than half of Phase 4 now remaining, participants monitoring the project are increasingly focused on securing allocations before the current pricing stage concludes.

The continued pace of participation reflects growing interest in projects that combine AI utility with blockchain infrastructure and long-term ecosystem development rather than focusing solely on speculative use cases.

Looking Beyond the Presale

While the presale continues to progress, Ruvi AI remains focused on the continued expansion of its ecosystem.

The platform is being developed as a unified AI environment where individuals, creators, businesses, and developers can access powerful AI tools, deploy autonomous AI agents, participate in governance, earn staking rewards, and benefit from an ecosystem supported by a revenue-backed buyback-and-burn mechanism designed to strengthen long-term token utility.

The project has also confirmed that its core team will be publicly introduced following the successful completion of Phase 4, marking another significant milestone as Ruvi AI moves toward the next stage of its roadmap.



Learn More

Website: Ruvi.io

Whitepaper: Docs.ruvi.io

Buy Ruvi: Ruvi.io

Telegram Community: Community

Twitter: X.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current RUVI token price?

RUVI tokens are currently available at $0.028 during Phase 4 of the presale.

How much of Phase 4 has been completed?

Ruvi AI has announced that more than 60% of the current Phase 4 allocation has now been sold.

What VIP bonuses are currently available?

Participants qualifying for VIP Tier 2 receive a 40% bonus, VIP Tier 4 participants receive an 80% bonus, and VIP Tier 5 participants receive a 100% bonus allocation.

When will the Ruvi AI team be revealed?

According to the project, the core team members will be publicly introduced immediately following the successful completion of Phase 4.

What utility does the RUVI token provide?

According to the project's documentation, RUVI is designed to support staking, governance participation, marketplace transactions, AI platform access, ecosystem incentives, and additional functionality across the Ruvi AI ecosystem.