Actually Sleeping Surpasses 211 Families Served With Personalized Baby and Toddler Sleep Coaching

United States, Aug. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actually Sleeping , a personalized sleep-coaching company for babies and toddlers, has now supported more than 211 families through its structured, one-on-one coaching program. The milestone marks a growing base of parents seeking hands-on guidance rather than generic sleep advice, as the company continues to build out its coaching model under founder Dr. Samantha Abramson, a Doctor of Pharmacy and sleep consultant.

Parents typically come to Actually Sleeping after struggling with frequent nighttime waking, short or contact-only naps, inconsistent schedules, early morning waking, or a reliance on rocking and feeding to get a child to sleep. Many have already tried books, apps, or self-guided online courses and found that a generic plan did not hold up against the day-to-day realities of their household.

"Families usually do not need more generic information. They need someone to understand what is happening in their home and guide them through the process step by step," Abramson said. "Our goal is to give parents a clear plan, close support and the confidence to make changes that fit their child and their family."

A Coaching Model Built Around Observation and Follow-Through

Rather than handing parents a downloadable plan and stepping back, Actually Sleeping starts by reviewing each child's existing sleep patterns, feeding schedule, naps, sleep associations and overall family routine. From there, the coaching team develops an age-appropriate plan and stays involved as parents put it into practice, using real-time sleep tracking to monitor progress, spot patterns and adjust the approach as needs change.

That level of involvement is central to how the company positions itself: instead of asking parents to interpret a self-guided course on their own, each family is paired with a coaching team throughout the process. The service is designed to work with families at different starting points some are establishing a sleep routine for the first time, while others have tried multiple methods before and are looking for a more structured, supported approach.

Founder Background

Abramson's background as a Doctor of Pharmacy informs the company's emphasis on careful observation and consistency, though the program itself is a coaching service rather than a medical or clinical treatment. The approach centers on organizing information for parents, building a workable plan, and helping them respond consistently when questions or setbacks come up.

Money-Back Guarantee Tied to Following the Plan

Actually Sleeping backs its coaching program with a money-back guarantee, contingent on parents following their customized plan consistently and staying in communication with the coaching team. The company notes that adjusting a child's sleep routine can take time and patience, which is why the program is structured to provide direct guidance when questions, setbacks or unexpected changes arise along the way.

Milestone Reflects a Focus on High-Touch Support

Passing the 211-family mark is a notable point for Actually Sleeping and underscores the company's emphasis on individualized, high-touch service over one-size-fits-all resources. The combination of customized schedules, real-time monitoring and one-on-one coaching is intended to make what can be a difficult and emotional stretch for parents more manageable.

"Every household is different, and that is why personal support matters," Abramson said. "We look at the full picture, help families understand the patterns they are seeing and stay close to them while they work toward a more consistent routine."

Looking ahead, Actually Sleeping plans to continue expanding awareness of its personalized coaching approach while maintaining the direct, one-on-one support that has defined the service to date. More information about the program, its coaching process and available support is available at actuallysleeping.com/ .

About Actually Sleeping

Actually Sleeping provides personalized sleep coaching for babies and toddlers. Founded by Dr. Samantha Abramson, a Doctor of Pharmacy and sleep consultant, the company offers custom plans, age-appropriate schedules, real-time sleep tracking and hands-on guidance from an expert coaching team. The program is designed to help families build consistent sleep routines with direct support throughout the process.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Dr. Samantha Abrahamso

Company Name: Actually Sleeping

Email: sam@actuallysleeping.com