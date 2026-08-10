Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Nears August Launch Reveal As Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $10,000

MONACO, Aug. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is shifting toward AlphaPepe as the presale moves closer to its August 19th launch update reveal. The project has now raised $2.26 million, crossed 10,800+ holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02551.





The update comes as Ethereum price prediction headlines continue to watch whether ETH can build toward $10,000 in a stronger bull-market cycle. Ethereum remains crypto’s leading smart-contract network, but a move that high would require sustained ETF demand, stronger staking narratives, and broader market momentum.

AlphaPepe is moving at an earlier stage. Stage 19 sold out fast, Stage 20 is now live, and buyers still have access before public-market price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Stage 20 Goes Live After Fast Stage 19 Sellout

AlphaPepe has pushed into Stage 20 after Stage 19 sold out fast, giving the presale another momentum signal before launch-related updates arrive.

The project has now raised $2.26 million and crossed 10,800+ holders. That traction shows AlphaPepe is no longer moving like a quiet meme coin presale. Retail buyers are already positioning before the chart exists.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02551. That entry remains available during the active window, but it will not stay open once the stage moves forward or public trading begins.

Stage 20 is live, the holder count keeps climbing, and the August 19th launch update reveal is now one of the biggest dates on the presale calendar.

August 19th Launch Update Reveal Becomes the Next Catalyst

AlphaPepe has confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming, giving buyers a clear date to watch while the presale continues tightening.

Launch-related updates can quickly shift attention toward projects that already have traction. AlphaPepe has funding, holder growth, product progress, and stage momentum before public trading begins.

That combination matters because presale buyers are not waiting for the open-market chart. They are watching the window before public price discovery starts.

FINAL30 Ends August 10th as Buyers Rush In

AlphaPepe’s FINAL30 offer is entering its final stretch. The promo ends on August 10th, making this the last chance to use the code before the bonus closes.

Buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra $ALPE tokens while launch preparations are underway. More than 300 buyers have already used the offer.

At the current $0.02551 presale price, a $100 purchase equals around 3,920 ALPE before bonus mechanics or fees. FINAL30 increases the eligible buyer allocation while the campaign remains active.

This is the final window before FINAL30 ends.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Live Utility Before Launch

AlphaPepe is not only selling meme coin hype. The project is building around AlphaSwap, its AI DEX product, with Early Access already live and some AI features available.

That separates AlphaPepe from roadmap-only presales that ask buyers to wait until after launch before seeing anything real.

AlphaSwap is built around a problem crypto traders understand clearly: buying blind. Its AI-powered tools are designed to support pre-swap intelligence, risk checks, trend signals, and smarter decision-making before users enter volatile tokens.

AlphaRouter testing has also been discussed in recent development updates, adding another product layer to the DEX rollout.

The meme identity brings attention. The live utility story gives AlphaPepe more staying power.

Ethereum Price Prediction Eyes $10,000

Ethereum price prediction headlines continue to watch whether ETH can target $10,000 in a stronger bull-market cycle.

The case depends on ETF demand, staking interest, institutional allocation, Layer 2 growth, tokenization activity, and broader crypto market strength. Ethereum has the strongest smart-contract ecosystem in the market, but it already trades on a public chart with visible resistance and deep liquidity.

That makes the upside profile different from a presale. ETH may still move higher if the market expands, but AlphaPepe is still before public-market price discovery begins.

This is why retail buyers are comparing larger assets with earlier-stage presales that can still build momentum before listing.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.26 million, passed 10,800+ holders, reached a $0.02551 presale price, and moved into Stage 20 after a fast Stage 19 sellout.

The August 19th launch update reveal is coming, FINAL30 ends on August 10th, and buyers still have one last chance to use promo code FINAL30 for 30% extra tokens on eligible purchases of $100 or more.

Ethereum price prediction headlines may be watching $10,000, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching the window before the chart exists.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction?

Ethereum price prediction targets $10,000 in a strong bull-market scenario if ETF demand, staking interest, institutional flows, and broader crypto momentum continue building. The target remains an aggressive upside case.

Why is AlphaPepe presale gaining traction?

AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction because Stage 19 sold out fast, Stage 20 is live, AlphaSwap Early Access is already live, and buyers still have FINAL30 bonus access before the August 19th launch update reveal.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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