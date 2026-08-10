Elis continues to expand its network in Latin America with a new acquisition in Mexico

Puteaux, August 10, 2026 – Elis, a global leader in circular services, today announces the acquisition of a Mexican player providing flat linen rental and maintenance services.

This operator, whose revenues reached approximately 5.5 million euros1 in 2025, runs two laundries in Aguascalientes, a city located in the center of the country. The company employs 180 people, and its management team will remain in place to continue developing the business locally.

This new acquisition, which will further strengthen Elis’ existing network in the country, will be consolidated in the financial statements as of August 1, 2026.

About Elis

As a major player in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

1 Revenue of approximately 120 million Mexican pesos, converted using the 2025 average exchange rate EUR 1 = MXN 21.6729

(source: European Central Bank)

Attachment