Aktsiaselts Infortar own share acquisition transactions

Aktsiaselts Infortar acquired its own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange during the period of 3 August – 7 August 2026 as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 03.08.2026 277 54,4303 04.08.2026 278 54,1245 05.08.2026 267 54,2000 06.08.2026 275 54,4000 07.08.2026 252 54,4000





Aktsiaselts Infortar is acquiring its own shares based on the stock exchange announcement published on 20 April 2026. The share buyback programme is managed by SEB Pank AS, which will buy back shares on behalf of Aktsiaselts Infortar.

Summary data (daily volume and weighted average prices) will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day following the transaction and be made available to the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Aktsiaselts Infortar´s investor website.

Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.76% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Infortar employs 6890 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor



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