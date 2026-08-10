RUBIS: COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Paris, 10 August 2026, 7:00am
COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
On 8 August 2026, Patrick Molis announced his resignation from his position of member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. His term was originally due to expire in June 2028.
As a consequence, the Supervisory Board is composed of 11 independent members, including six women (55%).
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|Email: presse@rubis.fr
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