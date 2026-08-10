RUBIS: COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Paris, 10 August 2026, 7:00am

COMPOSITION OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

On 8 August 2026, Patrick Molis announced his resignation from his position of member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. His term was originally due to expire in June 2028.

As a consequence, the Supervisory Board is composed of 11 independent members, including six women (55%).

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Press Relations Contact RUBIS – Communication Department RUBIS – Legal Department Email: presse@rubis.fr Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

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