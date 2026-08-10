AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2026 Q2 and 6 months

 | Source: AS Tallinna Sadam AS Tallinna Sadam

In the second quarter, Tallinna Sadam earned 31 million euros in sales revenue, adjusted EBITDA was 14 million euros and profit 1.4 million euros. Sales revenue increased by +5.4% (+1.6 million euros), adjusted EBITDA decreased by –11% (–1.7 million euros) and profit decreased by –59% (–2.0 million euros) comparing to the last year.

The revenue for six months was 59 million euros, adjusted EBITDA 26 million euros and profit 6 million euros. The revenue of 6 months increased by +2.4% (+1.4 million euros), adjusted EBITDA decreased by –14% (–4.0 million euros) and profit decreased by –42% (–4.3 million euros).

In the second quarter, the volume of investments was more than 2 million euros, and we invested close to 4 million euros within six months.

The number of passengers decreased by –1.1%, cargo volumes by –2.3% and vessel calls by –3.1% in the second quarter of 2026. Ferry segment showed stable growth in the number of trips by +1.2%, number of passengers by +1.8% and number of vehicles by +2.8%. The icebreaker Botnica was chartered 44% of the time which is twice as much as last year.

"Rising fuel prices and extraordinary ship repairs necessitated by ice conditions impacted profitability of the second quarter. Profit was also reduced by the withdrawal of a vessel from the Paldiski–Kapellskär route and a decline in cargo volumes. Additionally, the results for the comparison period were affected by a one-off gain recorded in the second quarter of the previous year from the sale of land for the construction of the Rail Baltica freight terminal at Muuga Harbour.

Significant growth in the cruise business and the successful chartering of the icebreaker Botnica supported the increase in revenue in the second quarter," commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board, on the results.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at a webinars on 10 August, including webinar in Estonian starting at 10.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar) and webinar in English starting at 11.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar).

Materials related to the interim report can be found attached to this notice and on our website: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/interim-reports/
https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/

Key figures (in million EUR):

 Q2Q2+/–6M6M+/–
 20262025%20262025%
Revenue31.129.55.459.357.92.4
Adjusted EBITDA14.215.9–10.725.829.8–13.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin45.7%53.8%–8.143.5%51.5%–8.0
Operating profit7.910.0–21.413.618.3–25.7
Income tax–5.4–5.40.0–5.4–5.40.0
Profit for the period1.43.5–59.06.010.3–41.7
Investments2.38.4–73.03.512.0–70.6


 30.06.202631.12.2025+/–
Total assets615.0622.1–1.1%
Interest bearing debt173.4173.7–0.2%
Other liabilities73.967.59.5%
Equity367.7380.9–3.5%
Number of shares263.0263.00.0%

Major events in Q2:

  • Tallinn City Council adopted two detailed plans of Tallinna Sadam
  • Icebreaker Botnica carried out works in the North Sea
  • OÜ TS Laevad and the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture agreed upon additional trips by the ferry Regula for summer 2026
  • Tallinna Sadam entered into a loan agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc Estonian branch
  • Tallinna Sadam reached Top 5 among the most reputable employers

Revenue
Revenue increased by EUR 1.4 million (+2.4%) to EUR 59.3 million in the first 6 months of 2026. By revenue stream, the largest increase was recorded in charter fee revenue, which grew by EUR 0.9 million (+18.2%) due to the higher number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica. Revenue from the sale of electricity increased by EUR 0.6 million (+25.0%). Both the volume of electricity and network services sold increased, as new network tariffs in the TS network area came into effect in March, and the average market price of electricity was higher. The increase was also supported by the security of supply fee introduced at the beginning of the year as a result of a regulatory change. Revenue from the sale of ferry services increased by EUR 0.3 million (+1.9%). The increase was driven by the indexation of tariffs based on the Estonian fuel, labour and consumer price indices, as well as higher compensation for the fixed costs of additional trips operated by the ferry Regula. Lease income from operating leases decreased by EUR 0.2 million (–2.1%) due to lower land use right fees in Muuga Harbour following the return of the land subject to the right of superficies previously held by MPG Agroproduction OÜ. Other revenue streams changed to a lesser extent. In the second quarter, revenue increased by EUR 1.6 million (+5.4%), mainly due to higher charter fee revenue. Revenue from the sale of ferry services, vessel dues and the sale of electricity also increased.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA decreased by EUR 4.0 million (–13.5%) to EUR 25.8 million. The decline in adjusted EBITDA was partly offset by the improved result of the associate AS Green Marine, accounted for using the equity method, which increased by EUR 0.1 million. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA decreased by EUR 1.7 million (–10.7%) compared with the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 51.5% to 43.5% in the first 6 months of the year and from 53.8% to 45.7% in the second quarter.

Profit
Profit before income tax decreased by EUR 4.3 million in the 6-month comparison to EUR 6.0 million (–41.7%) and EUR 11.4 million (–27.3%), respectively. The decline in profit for the period was smaller than the decline in operating profit due to lower finance costs. The dividend of EUR 19.2 million paid in the second quarter gave rise to income tax expense of EUR 5.4 million. Both remained at the same level as in the previous year. In the second quarter, profit for the period amounted to EUR 1.4 million (–59.0%) and profit before income tax to EUR 6.8 million (–23.0%).

Investments
In the first 6 months of 2026, the Group invested EUR 3.5 million, which is EUR 8.5 million less than in the same period last year. Investments made during the first 6 months of 2026 were mainly related to the replacement of the main engines of a ferry, the upgrading of the box coolers of the ferries, improvements to a Cargo harbour quay to provide an onshore power supply connection for container ships, the design of Terminal A and the head office building at the Old City Harbour, the completion of construction works on the multifunctional quay at Paldiski South Harbour, and IT investments (software and hardware). Investments in the second quarter totaled EUR 2.3 million (the second quarter 2025: EUR 8.4 million).

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros3 June 202631 December 2025
ASSETS  
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents27 61631 993
Trade and other receivables13 6548 055
Contract assets4320
Inventories556552
Total other current assets42 25840 600
Non-current assets held for sale0212
Total current assets42 25840 812
Non-current assets  
Investments in an associate2 7522 638
Investment properties14 06914 069
Property, plant and equipment553 642562 254
Intangible assets2 3132 290
Total non-current assets572 776581 251
Total assets615 034622 063
LIABILITIES  
Current liabilities  
Loans and borrowings93 08073 001
Provisions1 0471 895
Government grants 9 94619 271
Taxes payable1 072943
Trade and other payables7 79411 644
Contract liabilities3 17768
Total current liabilities116 116106 822
Non-current liabilities  
Loans and borrowings80 300100 700
Government grants 50 30531 447
Other payables151 585
Contract liabilities621632
Total non-current liabilities131 241134 364
Total liabilities247 357241 186
EQUITY  
Share capital263 000263 000
Share premium44 47844 478
Statutory capital reserve24 57323 848
Retained earnings35 62649 551
Total equity367 677380 877
Total liabilities and equity615 034622 063

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q2 2026 Q2 2025
6M 2026		6M 2025
     
Revenue31 09229 50859 26257 862
Other income5331 3331 0001 680
Operating expenses–10 350–8 705–20 184–16 277
Impairment of financial assets10846589252
Personnel expenses–6 881–6 471–13 573–12 959
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment–6 588–6 072–12 867–12 140
Other expenses–31–30–149–132
Operating profit7 88310 02813 57818 286
     
Finance income and costs    
Finance income179239349580
Finance costs–1 377–1 457–2 628–3 145
Finance costs – net–1 198–1 218–2 279–2 565
     
Share of profit (+)/ loss (–) of an associate accounted for under the equity method 15680115–20
Profit before income tax6 8418 89011 41415 701
     
Income tax–5 415–5 415–5 415–5 415
Profit for the period1 4263 4755 99910 286
Attributable to owners of the Parent1 4263 4755 99910 286
     
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)0.010.010.020.04

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

in thousands of euros6M 20266M 2025
Cash receipts from sale of goods and services62 46767 465
Cash receipts related to other income13657
Payments to suppliers–24 809–22 410
Payments to and on behalf of employees–14 061–13 204
Payments for other expenses–167–200
Income tax paid on dividends–5 415–5 415
Cash flows from operating activities18 15126 293
Purchases of property, plant and equipment–6 871–9 916
Purchases of intangible assets–255–249
Proceeds from government grants related to assets04 885
Interest received6 3332 665
Net change in deposits with
maturities exceeding 3 months		022 000
Cash received from/ used in investing activities–39919 999
Repayments of loans received–400–783
Dividends paid–19 199–19 199
Interest paid–2 490–3 424
Other payments related to financing activities–40–1
Cash used in financing activities–22 129–23 407
NET CASH FLOW–4 37722 885
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period31 99317 213
Change in cash and cash equivalents–4 37722 885
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period27 61640 098

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230

angelika.annus@ts.ee

Attachments


Attachments

2026 Q2 Interim Report 2026 Q2 Main Figures 2026 Q2 Webinar
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 