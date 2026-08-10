Sylvatex and OneJoon Partner to Accelerate Commercial Production of Cost-Competitive Domestic Cathode Materials

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvatex (SVX), an advanced cathode manufacturing company developing a domestic, precursor-free platform for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and next-generation battery chemistries, today announced a strategic partnership with OneJoon , a global provider of equipment and engineering solutions for battery material production. The partnership establishes a structured commercialization pathway to accelerate Sylvatex's transition from process technology to commercial-scale LFP production in the United States.

The collaboration combines Sylvatex's differentiated manufacturing process and domestic input strategy with OneJoon's commercially proven manufacturing equipment, thermal processing and milling expertise, and extensive experience scaling battery material production. Together, the companies will integrate process validation, equipment testing, engineering design, procurement, commissioning planning, and future facility expansion into a unified commercialization pathway. By leveraging commercially proven manufacturing equipment and industrial engineering expertise, Sylvatex aims to reduce scale-up risk while accelerating commercialization.

The partnership addresses one of the most significant challenges facing advanced battery manufacturing: advancing promising laboratory performance into reliable, repeatable, and economically competitive commercial production. By validating the process on representative equipment before committing capital to each successive stage, the partnership will reduce engineering uncertainty, avoid costly redesign, and shorten the time required to reach qualified commercial output.

The commercialization program will advance through coordinated process and equipment validation, pilot-scale production and design, and front-end engineering for commercial deployment. OneJoon will apply its L2P methodology to specify, test, and optimize the equipment required for Sylvatex's process while preserving the material performance and economic advantages demonstrated at laboratory scale.

“This partnership marks a critical step of validation and moving Sylvatex from process development into industrialization," said Virginia Klausmeier, Founder and CEO of Sylvatex. "By validating our process on representative commercial equipment before committing major plant capital, we can preserve the cost and performance advantages demonstrated at laboratory scale, accelerate customer qualification, and establish a repeatable path to U.S. LFP production."

"Commercializing advanced battery materials requires more than achieving strong laboratory results," said Sung Je Lee, Group CEO of OneJoon. "Manufacturing success depends on matching the process with the right equipment, engineering discipline, and operating know-how at industrial scale. Sylvatex's precursor-free platform is well suited to our Lab-to-Production approach, and we look forward to helping move it efficiently from laboratory validation to reliable commercial production in the United States."

A Faster Path to Supply for LFP Cell Producers

Demand for batteries is entering a new phase of growth, driven by accelerating deployment of grid-scale energy storage, electrified transportation, industrial applications, defense, and expanding power infrastructure for AI data centers. As these markets continue to scale, Western cell producers increasingly require secure access to LFP cathode materials that meet performance, cost, compliance, and supply-chain requirements. Yet commercial LFP precursor and cathode production remains heavily concentrated in China, while several announced North American projects have encountered extended development timelines, capital escalation, supply chain constraints, or commissioning delays leading to higher costs.

Conventional LFP production generally requires a separately manufactured iron phosphate precursor optimized around the Chinese supply chain. Sylvatex's precursor-free process is designed to streamline the end-to-end production process by eliminating that intermediate production step, simplifying the supply chain and creating the potential to reduce plant complexity, capital requirements, operating cost, energy use, and wastewater. Combined with OneJoon's equipment and commercial production expertise, the platform provides cell producers with a clearer and more capital-efficient pathway to domestic qualification and commercial scale.

For customers, the collaboration provides earlier access to representative samples, more predictable qualification planning, and a scalable production roadmap designed to provide long-term, cost-competitive domestic supply as demand for energy storage, mobility, defense, and broader electrification continues to grow. For investors and strategic partners, it strengthens the link between Sylvatex's process advantages and the equipment, input supply chain, engineering, and commercial operating capabilities needed to build a repeatable domestic manufacturing platform.

Built to Compete with Established Global Supply Chains

Sylvatex's process has been independently evaluated ( press release ) through techno-economic analysis and engineering review. Compared with conventional iron phosphate precursor-based LFP manufacturing, the process is projected to reduce capital expenditure by up to 50%, lower total production cost by approximately 35%, and reduce energy consumption by approximately 25% per ton of LFP. The process uses no additional water and avoids sulfate wastewater associated with conventional production routes.

These advantages are designed to support globally competitive manufacturing economics while strengthening supply chain resilience. The use of commercially available equipment, combined with OneJoon's process integration and scale-up capabilities, is expected to further improve execution certainty and support replication across future production facilities. Together, the companies intend to establish a scalable manufacturing platform capable of supporting the next generation of domestic battery manufacturing.

About Sylvatex

Sylvatex (SVX) is an advanced battery materials and manufacturing company building a domestic, low-cost cathode platform for LFP and next-generation chemistries. Its proprietary precursor-free process is designed to reduce production cost, capital requirements, energy use, and waste while enabling resilient and FEOC-compliant supply chains for energy storage, AI infrastructure, mobility, and defense applications. Sylvatex is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About OneJoon

OneJoon is a global provider of equipment and engineering solutions for battery material production, headquartered in South Korea with an international engineering and manufacturing footprint. Built on deep expertise in thermal processing, milling, and battery material manufacturing, OneJoon designs, specifies, and supplies equipment for cathode and anode active material production. Through its L2P (Lab-to-Production) methodology, OneJoon supports customers in validating and scaling advanced material processes from laboratory development to commercial output. For more than 15 years, OneJoon has supplied top-tier customers in battery materials manufacturing for cathode and anode active material production lines. Leveraging its global footprint, OneJoon has delivered battery projects not only across Asia, which has long been a stronghold of the battery industry, but around the world, and has made significant contributions to the scale-up of commercial battery material production lines.

Media Contact

media@sylvatex.com

