Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 10 August 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc’s share buybacks week 32/2026

During week 32 (3 August 2026 - 7 August 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 03/08/2026 04/08/2026 05/08/2026 06/08/2026 07/08/2026 Week 32/2026, total AQEU Volume 1,181 80,775 7,287 0 0 89,243 Average price 9.56 9.42 9.49 0.00 0.00 9.43 CEUX Volume 154,113 426,124 182,915 0 798 763,950 Average price 9.58 9.43 9.48 0.00 9.57 9.47 TQEX Volume 41,201 44,811 41,940 0 730 128,682 Average price 9.58 9.42 9.48 0.00 9.56 9.49 XHEL Volume 206,403 736,319 224,739 0 747 1,168,208 Average price 9.58 9.43 9.48 0.00 9.57 9.47 Total, all markets Volume 402,898 1,288,029 456,881 0 2,275 2,150,083 Average price 9.58 9.43 9.48 0.00 9.57 9.47

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 22,335,943 Sampo A shares representing 0.84 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

Attachment