ASM announces start of €150 million share buyback program

Almere, The Netherlands

August 10, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the start of a share buyback program of up to €150 million of ASM common shares.

This program follows ASM's announcement on March 3, 2026, that the Management Board authorized a share buyback program of up to €150 million. The program commences today, August 10, 2026, and will continue until the aggregate purchase price of the shares acquired by ASM reaches €150 million, but ultimately by December 2026.

The share buyback program will be conducted within the limits of applicable laws and regulations and the authority granted by ASM's Annual General Meeting held on May 11, 2026. The program will be executed by an independent third party. ASM intends to use the repurchased shares to cover existing and expected future obligations under its share-based compensation programs for employees and board members.

ASM will update the market on the progress of the share buyback program on a weekly basis, starting on August 17, 2026. This information will also be published on ASM’s website (www.asm.com).

About ASM

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, pandemics, epidemics and other risks indicated in the company's reports and financial statements. The company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.