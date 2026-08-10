Crypto News: Ethereum Based Pepeto Sells Out Another Crypto Presale Round in Record Time as Funding Tops $10.6 Million





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto , an Ethereum based project, is taking the spotlights in latest crypto news, as it has officially closed its latest crypto presale round in record time and opened the next stage, pushing total funding beyond $10.6 million and cementing its place among the fastest growing meme coin projects in today's crypto news.

Powered by EVM Layer 2 technology on Ethereum and a bridge reaching across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, the project keeps pulling in buyers through its mix of meme driven community appeal and genuine technical infrastructure, and with the new stage now live, momentum around the name shows no sign of slowing.

Crypto News: Why Buyers Keep Arriving: The History Behind This Kind of Entry

To understand why every round keeps selling out faster than the last, look at what crypto history says about entries like this one. The biggest fortunes this market ever produced came from names the world once laughed at. Dogecoin turned early believers into millionaires before most people took it seriously, and Shiba Inu did the same for buyers who entered while the crowd still called it a joke. Ethereum itself began as a presale, and that pre-exchange entry, not any price after listing, created its largest returns. These are documented facts, not opinions, and they all carry one lesson: the money was made before the world agreed the coin was winning.

That lesson explains the behavior visible in this presale. The crowd follows large caps, the coins everyone already agrees on, but valuations in the tens of billions leave little room for the moves that change a life, and by the time agreement arrives, that part of the run is over. With many analysts describing current conditions as the setup phase before the market's next major expansion, buyers acting differently are doing what the winners of every past cycle did, positioning early, and the numbers prove it: Pepeto raised $10.6M in one of the most bearish market condition crypto has ever seen.

PEPETO: The Engine Inside the Machine

Everything in this ecosystem runs on one token, and that changes what owning it means. PEPETO is not a mascot sitting on top of a platform, it is the fuel inside it: staking pays 168% APY from the first day, and every single trade that crosses the exchange creates fresh demand for the coin itself.

The design leaves nothing disconnected. The zero-fee swap runs on PEPETO. The bridge that carries assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana in a single move runs on PEPETO. Every token that must clear the AI scanner before traders ever see it feeds back into PEPETO. Activity becomes demand by architecture, so as the platform grows, the token grows with it, and it is already built.

The Numbers Behind the Announcement Of Pepeto’s Crypto Presale

The presale carries a fixed supply of 420 trillion tokens, the current stage sits at $0.0000001887, and the buyer count has passed 41,000. More than $10.6 million has come in across the completed rounds, territory very few meme projects ever touch, and each finished round has lifted the price another step on the road to the exchange listing.

One detail outweighs the rest: the official website - https://pepetocoin.com/ - is the only place PEPETO exists. The token has not touched a single exchange yet, and that absence is the entire opportunity, presale pricing is the cheapest this token will ever be, and anything wearing this name anywhere else is simply not the real one.

The Ethereum Name Built to Take On SHIB and PEPE

No whitepaper ever recruited as many people into crypto as meme coins have, and every cycle crowns fresh kings. Pepeto walks into that history through a different door, not a joke chasing a trend, but a meme brand standing on finished infrastructure, a SolidProof audited codebase, and a platform aimed at every meme trader on Ethereum.

The branding takes the internet's most famous frog and hands it a new job: a builder crowned over an empire running on working machinery. The community is scaling to match, holder numbers and social channels growing louder by the day, with room wide open for the next thousands who find it.

Viral force fused with finished technology is exactly why Pepeto now stands as the Ethereum contender ready to take on SHIB and PEPE, two giants who claimed their thrones holding none of the weapons this project launches with on day one.