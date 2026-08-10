Quadient Named Among Leading Providers of Accounts Payable Invoice Automation in Forrester Wave Evaluation

Quadient recognized for the first time in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that its Quadient Accounts Payable automation solution has been recognized in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Software, Q2 2026, marking the company's first inclusion in the influential industry evaluation. Quadient was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its 2026 Forrester Wave evaluation based on criteria including capabilities, market presence, AI-powered accounts payable automation functionality and mindshare among enterprise customers.

According to the report, Forrester evaluated the 15 providers that matter most in the accounts payable invoice automation software market. Inclusion in the evaluation reflects the company's growing presence in the financial automation space and its continued investment in helping organizations streamline invoice processing, improve visibility and increase operational efficiency. Earlier this summer, Quadient announced the addition of cash dashboard capabilities for its Quadient Accounts Payable (AP) and Quadient Accounts Receivable (AR) solutions, offering finance teams a unified, real-time view of cash and working capital management with AI-powered insights.

“Today’s CFO is responsible for far more than managing costs. They are driving digital transformation, operational efficiency, partner relationships across the vendor landscape and business growth. What makes Quadient unique is our ability to help organizations automate critical financial processes, such as accounts payable, while also streamlining the customer communications that drive revenue and customer satisfaction,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President, Product for Quadient Digital. “Together, Quadient solutions bridge the gap between financial operations and customer-facing processes, giving CFOs far greater visibility, control and impact across the business. Being included in this Forrester Wave evaluation for the first time is an important milestone for Quadient and a testament to the strength and momentum of our AP solution.”

In the report, Forrester noted that Quadient has built a strong customer community through programs such as Quadient University and customer advisory boards, which foster learning, peer collaboration and customer feedback. The report also highlighted Quadient's process monitoring capabilities, noting that the company provides comprehensive metrics, including in-depth benchmarks and operational insights. Additionally, Forrester cited Quadient's approval workflow capabilities, recognizing its granular approval hierarchy designed to support complex environments.

Quadient Accounts Payable enables organizations to automate invoice capture, approval workflows and payment processes while providing greater visibility into AP performance with AI-driven insights. The cloud-based solution helps businesses reduce manual effort, accelerate processing cycles and strengthen financial controls.

To learn more about Quadient Accounts Payable, visit quadient.com/en-us/ap-automation.

About Quadient

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Quadient

Joe Scolaro

+1 203-301-3673

j.scolaro@quadient.com

Walker Sands

Kiley Ribordy

quadientpr@walkersands.com

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