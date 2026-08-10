Percona Live Amsterdam Brings Community Together Around Future For Open Source Databases

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, a global leader in enterprise-grade open source database software and services, will host Percona Live in Amsterdam from September 9 - 11, 2026. Percona Live Amsterdam brings together innovators, architects and developers to discuss emerging technologies and approaches around data at the largest independent open source database conference.

Peter Farkas, CEO at Percona, said, “Percona Live brings the open source community together around the changing landscape for databases, including how different technology shifts and macro-economic conditions might affect technology teams. Database teams have to deal with issues like sovereignty, resilience and with regulation affecting their working processes, while still delivering the performance and security that their organizations expect around their data. At Percona Live Amsterdam, we will have experts from some of the world’s biggest database deployment teams sharing insights on the latest advances in their infrastructure, and how their teams have been taking advantage of new innovations in open source.”

“Bringing Percona Live back to Europe this year is something I've been looking forward to for a long time. Our community is at its best in person — this is where the real conversations happen, the connections get made, and the open source projects we all rely on get stronger. Percona Live Amsterdam is about more than talks and sessions; it's where our community comes together to share what they've built and learn from each other, and I'm genuinely excited for the chance to meet the people who make this community what it is, face to face,” said Laura Czajkowski, Director of Community at Percona.

Percona Live Amsterdam will host keynote speaker sessions around a wide range of open source database technologies including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Valkey, MongoDB and MariaDB, as well as a keynote session from Percona CEO Peter Farkas on how open source relies on licensing and more in order to work effectively. This year's agenda will include more than fifty presentations, including sessions from the following organizations:

Booking.com on database pipelines, plugins and auditing

BigBasket on MySQL management improvements

BBVA on query tuning and database optimization in MongoDB

Careem on shipping trusted AI-written data models

Law & Forensics on data retention and legal holds for databases

Mastercard on database isolation in Valkey

Nomura on migrating from Hadoop NoSQL to Percona Server for MongoDB

Oracle on opening up MySQL for more collaboration and innovation

SUSE on sovereignty and database infrastructure

Wise on building resilient multi-region MongoDB deployments

Yandex Cloud on Valkey optimization and connected systems



Key sponsors for Percona Live Amsterdam include VillageSQL, AWS and Liberatii, as well as the likes of Solanica, Coroot, Readyset, ProxySQL and Sixta. At the event in Amsterdam, community projects at the event will include:

OurSQL Foundation , hosting multiple MySQL Community projects

, hosting multiple MySQL Community projects PostgreSQL experts discussing the run up to the launch of version 19 expected later in September

experts discussing the run up to the launch of version 19 expected later in September MyVector , a vector storage and search plugin for MySQL

, a vector storage and search plugin for MySQL MyDumper , an open source data backup tool for MySQL

, an open source data backup tool for MySQL OpenEverest , open source automated database provisioning and management

, open source automated database provisioning and management BuildDevCon , a virtual event series for developers around data

, a virtual event series for developers around data Comunidade MySQL Brazil , the MySQL community in Brazil



Learn more:

Registration for Percona Live Amsterdam is now open

View the full agenda and speaker list here

About Percona

Percona is an open source database software, support, and services company with a simple belief: organizations should have full control over their data infrastructure, without lock-in, without compromise, and without paying a vendor for the privilege of leaving. For 20 years, Percona has helped businesses run databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Valkey, and Redis securely, performantly, and on their own terms — through freely available open source software, 24/7 expert support, and hands-on database expertise.

The way is open. For more information, visit www.percona.com .

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