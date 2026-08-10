Global Power Solutions signs non-binding LOI with SolarZone Energy for potential deployment of modular power systems

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSX Venture Exchange: PWER; Frankfurt Stock Exchanges: NJA) (“Global Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Solar Zone LLC, operating as SolarZone Energy (“SolarZone”), to evaluate the potential deployment of Global Power’s proposed 5 megawatt (“MW”) modular decentralized power systems across multiple sites in the United States.

The LOI establishes a preliminary framework for Global Power to be evaluated as a prospective technology and equipment vendor for SolarZone’s proposed clean energy infrastructure build-out. All deployments contemplated under the LOI are expressly subject to the successful completion, commercial testing and performance validation of the initial pilot plant contemplated under Global Power’s previously announced agreement with ModeOne Manpower announced on March 2nd, 2026.

This LOI is another step forward in the Company’s March 31, 2026 announced Decentralized Power Development Initiative (the “Initiative”), focused on identifying and evaluating potential deployment opportunities for modular hydrogen-powered energy infrastructure across North America with the ultimate objective of identifying up to 1,000 MW of deployment opportunities leading up to commercial testing of the company’s proposed modular decentralized power systems.

Pete Medved, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Solutions Corp., commented: “The non-binding LOI with SolarZone provides Global Power with a framework to evaluate becoming a technology and equipment vendor for SolarZone’s proposed network of decentralized energy hubs. The opportunity aligns with our strategy of identifying potential commercial applications for modular power systems across North America. Any proposed deployment with SolarZone will be entirely dependent upon the successful completion, commercial testing and validation of the initial pilot plant contemplated under our ModeOne-related technology agreement. The Company is keen to continue to identify potential partners to accelerate the deployment of the modular hydrogen reactors once the Company has successfully tested a commercially viable closed loop power system.”

Proposed SolarZone Applications

Subject to successful pilot plant testing, feasibility studies, financing, permitting and definitive agreements, SolarZone intends to evaluate Global Power’s modular systems for applications that may include:

High-capacity electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure;

Integrated hydrogen production for consumer and commercial vehicle fuelling;

On-site water generation;

Behind-the-meter, microgrid or off-grid power generation; and

Reliable, scalable power for SolarZone’s proposed energy hubs.

The proposed collaboration includes SolarZone’s planned OASIS Project, envisioned as a next-generation energy hub combining ultra-fast EV charging, hydrogen fuelling and decentralized power generation.

Preliminary Project Framework

The LOI contemplates a phased development approach beginning with technical and commercial feasibility work. Subject to successful results, the parties may establish project-specific special purpose entities to finance, construct, own and operate individual facilities.

Global Power is expected to lead technology selection, engineering, system integration, financing strategy, equipment procurement and project execution. SolarZone is expected to identify potential sites, provide anticipated power requirements and evaluate becoming the long-term purchaser of electricity generated by each project.

The parties may also negotiate long-term power purchase agreements designed to support project financing and capital recovery. Any such agreement would require separate definitive documentation.

The parties are initially evaluating potential U.S. implementation beginning in 2027, followed by possible Canadian pilot locations in Alberta and Ontario in late 2028. These timelines are preliminary and remain subject to successful completion and commercial validation of the initial pilot plant.

ModeOne Pilot Plant Condition

Global Power previously announced a definitive joint development and licence agreement establishing a framework for the development, construction, demonstration testing and performance validation of an initial modular hydrogen-based pilot power system.

The initial pilot plant is intended to validate system efficiency, reliability, operating performance and technology integration under real-world conditions.

The SolarZone LOI does not modify or bypass this development process. All potential SolarZone installations are conditional upon successful completion and commercial validation of the initial pilot plant.

Non-Binding Nature of the LOI

Any project will require successful pilot plant validation, satisfactory feasibility and engineering results, financing, regulatory approvals and the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is expanding its business strategy to become a provider of innovative clean energy infrastructure designed to support the rapidly growing power requirements of AI data centres and mission-critical facilities. The Company is focused on developing hydrogen-enabled baseload power solutions that provide reliable, scalable and sustainable energy where traditional grid infrastructure is constrained or unavailable. In addition, Global continues its established operations in the manufacture of light gauge steel components and modular building systems for the construction industry.

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved "

CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com | https://globalpowercorp.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company’s modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “proposes,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.