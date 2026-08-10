Storebrand Europe Index - announcement of prospectus

Lysaker, 10 August 2026

Storebrand hereby announces the

Prospectus with Articles of Association

Appendix to the Prospectus (“tillæg” relevant to Danish investors)

for Storebrand Europe Index, an index aware equity fund.

The fund has been accepted for listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen and is scheduled for trading on Wednesday 12 August 2026.

At end of business on 7 August 2026 the fund had the following diversification characteristics for the shareclass to be listed, Storebrand Europe Index A5 – ISIN NO0013711408:

Total net assets (“Formue”): DKK 135.524,10

Outstanding units (“Circulerende andele”): 1.218,8362

Investors (“Unikke investorer”): 11

The Storebrand Europe Index will be the management company's first new fund available on Nasdaq Copenhagen since 2019, and complements the selection of index aware funds. The fund's objective is to achieve returns similar to that of the European equity market, and the ownership stakes in the underlying equities are therefore composed so that they reflect the characteristics of the benchmark index, the MSCI Europe Net, as much as possible.

The fund is managed in line with the Storebrand Group's exclusion criteria, which, among other things, mean that a number of companies are excluded from the investment universe.

The fund is registered as a UCITS with minimum taxation (investeringsinstitut med minimumsbeskatning) subject to the subjective tax liability in section 1(1)(5)(c) of the Danish Corporation Tax Act.

More information about the Fund can be found in the attached documents, and further details can also be found on the company's website at www.storebrandam.com/en-DK

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Europe Index A5 STIEA5 NO0013711408 Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1100 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.

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