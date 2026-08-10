Storebrand Europe Index - announcement of prospectus

 | Source: Storebrand Asset Management AS Storebrand Asset Management AS

                                                                                                          Lysaker, 10 August 2026

Storebrand hereby announces the

  • Prospectus with Articles of Association
  • Appendix to the Prospectus (“tillæg” relevant to Danish investors)

for Storebrand Europe Index, an index aware equity fund.

The fund has been accepted for listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen and is scheduled for trading on Wednesday 12 August 2026.

At end of business on 7 August 2026 the fund had the following diversification characteristics for the shareclass to be listed, Storebrand Europe Index A5 – ISIN NO0013711408:

  • Total net assets (“Formue”):                                    DKK 135.524,10
  • Outstanding units (“Circulerende andele”):           1.218,8362
  • Investors (“Unikke investorer”):                              11

The Storebrand Europe Index will be the management company's first new fund available on Nasdaq Copenhagen since 2019, and complements the selection of index aware funds. The fund's objective is to achieve returns similar to that of the European equity market, and the ownership stakes in the underlying equities are therefore composed so that they reflect the characteristics of the benchmark index, the MSCI Europe Net, as much as possible.

The fund is managed in line with the Storebrand Group's exclusion criteria, which, among other things, mean that a number of companies are excluded from the investment universe.

The fund is registered as a UCITS with minimum taxation (investeringsinstitut med minimumsbeskatning) subject to the subjective tax liability in section 1(1)(5)(c) of the Danish Corporation Tax Act.

More information about the Fund can be found in the attached documents, and further details can also be found on the company's website at www.storebrandam.com/en-DK

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Europe Index A5STIEA5NO0013711408
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 1100 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.

Attachments


Attachments

Storebrand Europe Index - Prospectus_EN Storebrand Europe Index - appendix signed_EN
GlobeNewswire

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