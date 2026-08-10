Norris Consultant Group Launches New Credit-to-Capital Curriculum on The Wealth Blueprint Platform

ANDERSON, S.C., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norris Consultant Group, the parent company and operating entity behind The Wealth Blueprint , today announced the launch of a new curriculum module on its educational platform, expanding the program's business credit and funding-readiness training for aspiring entrepreneurs. The new module went live in early August 2026 and is now available to members of The Wealth Blueprint community.





Norris Consultant Group operates The Wealth Blueprint as its flagship educational platform, overseeing the program's curriculum development, coaching structure, and community management. The newly launched module adds structured lessons on business credit building, funding readiness, and lender access to the platform's existing coursework, giving members a more direct pathway from credit repair to capital acquisition.

The expansion responds to a pattern Norris Consultant Group has observed among its membership: entrepreneurs who understand the basics of personal credit but lack a clear, structured process for building business credit and securing funding. The new module packages that process into a step-by-step framework, supported by templates and a curated lender list, so members can move from credit repair directly into funding applications.





Founded by Tyrendrecious Norris, The Wealth Blueprint provides accessible educational resources for individuals seeking a stronger understanding of personal finance, business credit, and operational systems for entrepreneurship. Rather than treating financial literacy and business formation as separate subjects, the platform combines credit education, funding strategy, and business-building guidance into a single membership community.

As part of the August 2026 expansion, members gain access to weekly live coaching calls, done-for-you templates, and a lender list curated specifically for early-stage business owners. The additions build on the platform's existing curriculum covering personal and business credit repair, funding strategy, and business setup guidance, and are designed to give members a repeatable system rather than one-off advice.

Tyrendrecious Norris, Founder and CEO of The Wealth Blueprint and principal of Norris Consultant Group, described the goal behind the new module: “Financial literacy is ultimately about creating options.” Norris said the expanded curriculum is meant to give members not just information but a repeatable system for turning credit repair into funded, operating businesses.

The new module is available immediately to current members of The Wealth Blueprint community and to new members who join the platform. Norris Consultant Group indicated that further curriculum additions are planned in phases over the coming months, building on the credit-to-capital framework introduced in this expansion.

About The Wealth Blueprint

The Wealth Blueprint is an educational platform founded by Tyrendrecious Norris and operated by Norris Consultant Group. The platform provides educational resources focused on personal and business credit repair, funding strategy, entrepreneurship, and business systems, delivered through live coaching, structured coursework, and a member community designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs build credit and launch funded businesses.

MEDIA DETAILS

Contact Person: Tyrendrecious Norris

Company Name: Norris Consultant Group

Email: norrisconsultantgroup@gmail.com

Website: https://iamtynorris.com/

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