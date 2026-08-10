From a Simple Idea to Thousands of Smiles: Teddy Bears On Call Celebrates 10 Years of Comforting Children in Crisis Through Its 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y, USA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teddy Bears On Call, Inc. (TBOC), a volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to comforting children receiving emergency medical treatment, will host its Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, at Richmond County Country Club in Staten Island, New York. The "Golf for a Purpose" event will bring together golfers, business professionals, healthcare advocates, community leaders, sponsors and donors for a day of competition, networking, hospitality and philanthropy - all in support of TBOC's mission to help children feel safer and less alone during some of the most frightening moments of their lives.

TBOC raises funds to purchase soft, comforting teddy bears that are donated directly to hospital emergency departments. Medical professionals may use the bears to calm and befriend frightened children, demonstrate an upcoming procedure, reward a child for being brave or simply give a young patient something reassuring to hold.

"What may seem like a simple teddy bear can become a source of comfort, security, and courage for a child facing a traumatic experience," said Alan B. Stolzer, founder and president of Teddy Bears On Call. Stolzer’s lifelong commitment to service has earned him the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for Humanitarian Service from Lions Clubs International, the Distinguished Service Award from the New York State Lions and the Dedicated Service Award from the Grand Lodge of New York State. "Our mission has always been to remind children and families that they are not alone."

Founded in New York City, Teddy Bears On Call has provided comfort, reassurance and hope to children and families during medical emergencies for more than a decade, helping reduce the stress and anxiety experienced by children receiving emergency medical treatment. TBOC has partnered with hospitals, emergency departments, healthcare professionals, emergency responders and community organizations to place thousands of teddy bears into the hands of children facing frightening medical situations, supported by a growing network of volunteers, donors and community advocates. More than just a toy, each teddy bear becomes a source of comfort, transforming a child's experience with compassion, connection and hope.

Michael Castro, co-founder and vice president, has helped shape Teddy Bears On Call from a simple idea into a growing nonprofit dedicated to bringing comfort to children during medical emergencies. He leads strategic partnerships, fundraising initiatives, community outreach and long-term growth efforts, helping expand the organization's reach and connect its mission with healthcare providers, businesses and community leaders. Professionally, Castro serves as Vice President of Business Development – West Coast for ABC Stone, where he oversees strategic growth across California and the western United States. With more than 30 years of leadership in business development, natural stone, construction and architectural design, he has built partnerships and led projects across healthcare, commercial, hospitality and luxury residential markets. Recognized as the Natural Stone Institute's CEU Speaker of the Year and a member of the Board of Directors of the Natural Stone Foundation, Castro brings that same commitment to leadership, education and relationship-building to advancing Teddy Bears On Call's mission.

"Every child deserves compassion, especially during moments of fear and uncertainty," said Castro. "A teddy bear may seem simple, but in a hospital room it can become a source of comfort, trust and courage for a child - and hope for an entire family."

A Leadership Team United by Service

Teddy Bears On Call is led entirely by volunteers whose backgrounds span nonprofit leadership, business development, procurement, cybersecurity, marketing, construction and community engagement. Together, they have built lasting partnerships with healthcare providers, strengthened the organization's outreach and helped deliver thousands of teddy bears to children facing medical emergencies.

Alan B. Stolzer, Founder and President: A lifelong New Yorker, U.S. Army Reserve veteran and longtime community leader, Stolzer founded Teddy Bears On Call to bring comfort to children during medical emergencies. His decades of volunteer service include founding the Interfaith Civilian Patrol, leading the Yonkers Lions Club and earning numerous honors for humanitarian and community service.

Michael Castro, Co-Founder and Vice President: Castro leads TBOC's strategic partnerships, fundraising and organizational growth while leveraging more than three decades of leadership in the construction, architectural design and natural stone industries to expand the organization's reach and impact.

Tony Shala, Board Member and Treasurer: An entrepreneur and procurement executive, Shala provides financial oversight and strategic leadership while drawing on extensive experience in cybersecurity, strategic sourcing and organizational management. He also serves as President of the Americas Region for the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.

Warren Hershkowitz, Board Member and Marketing Director: Hershkowitz oversees marketing and communications, helping grow public awareness, strengthen fundraising efforts and share the stories that inspire support for Teddy Bears On Call.

Mike Randazzo, Board Member and Ambassador: Randazzo leverages his construction industry experience and community relationships to expand outreach, strengthen partnerships and connect new supporters with the organization's mission.

Third Annual Golf for a Purpose

The day begins with registration and breakfast before golfers take to the course for a shotgun-started scramble. Participants will enjoy course-side hospitality, barbecue and refreshments throughout the day, followed by dinner, tournament awards, a charity auction, special raffles and recognition of the sponsors and supporters helping advance Teddy Bears On Call's mission. Proceeds from tournament registrations, sponsorships, charitable donations and fundraising activities will help Teddy Bears On Call continue providing comforting teddy bears to children receiving emergency medical care at no cost to hospitals or families. Golfers, foursomes, businesses, healthcare organizations, construction and design professionals, civic groups and community partners are invited to participate. Sponsorships and in-kind donations - including auction items, goods and services - are also welcomed to help expand the organization's impact.

Presenting Sponsors





Corporate Partners Making a Difference

Teddy Bears On Call proudly recognizes the generous support of its corporate sponsors, whose commitment to community service helps bring comfort and hope to children and families during times of crisis.

AECOM Tishman: As one of the nation's premier builders, AECOM Tishman has delivered some of the most iconic commercial, healthcare, educational, residential, and infrastructure projects across the United States. Guided by a commitment to innovation, safety, and community, AECOM Tishman continues to build environments that strengthen the communities it serves. Teddy Bears on Call is honored to welcome AECOM Tishman as a premier sponsor and appreciates its investment in helping comfort children during medical emergencies.

OPI Construction: OPI Construction is a respected construction management and general contracting firm recognized for delivering high-quality commercial and institutional projects through integrity, collaboration, and client-focused service. Beyond the jobsite, OPI Construction is committed to supporting charitable initiatives that strengthen local communities. Teddy Bears on Call is grateful for OPI Construction's partnership and dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families.

DK Construction: DK Construction has earned a reputation for excellence through quality craftsmanship, dependable service, and lasting client relationships. The company believes that building stronger communities extends beyond construction by supporting organizations that create positive change. Teddy Bears on Call sincerely appreciates DK Construction's generosity and commitment to helping provide comfort, hope, and compassion to children facing medical emergencies.

ABC Stone: For more than three decades, ABC Stone has been a leader in sourcing and supplying the world's finest natural stone for luxury residential, commercial, hospitality, and institutional projects. With a reputation built on quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service, ABC Stone partners with architects, designers, builders, and developers across North America. Teddy Bears on Call is proud to recognize ABC Stone for its continued support of the organization's mission to bring comfort and reassurance to children during life's most difficult moments.

Teddy Bears On Call extends its sincere appreciation to AECOM Tishman, OPI Construction, DK Construction, ABC Stone, and all the sponsors, volunteers, donors, and community partners whose generosity makes our mission possible. Together, we are helping change children's lives, one teddy bear at a time.

For registration and sponsorship information, visit tbocusa.org/golf. To learn more about Teddy Bears On Call, visit teddybearsoncall.org, email LROOS@TBOCUSA.ORG or call 646-933-1289 ext. 800.

About Teddy Bears On Call

Teddy Bears On Call, Inc. is a volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in New York City dedicated to helping reduce the fear, stress and anxiety experienced by children receiving emergency medical treatment. TBOC raises funds to purchase teddy bears and donates them to hospital emergency departments, where healthcare professionals may use them to comfort children, explain medical procedures, reward bravery and foster trust. The bears are provided at no cost to hospitals or families, and children may take their bears home following treatment. Through hospital partnerships, charitable events, corporate sponsorships and community support, TBOC seeks to ensure that children experiencing medical emergencies receive a tangible reminder that they are not alone – “Our bears change lives.”

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