Zelluna ASA: New share capital registered

Oslo, 10 August 2026: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 4 August 2026 regarding the Board of Directors resolution to issue 446,752 new shares to Inven2 AS pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026. The share contribution in the share capital increase was settled by way of set-off against the aggregate amount of EUR 791,666.70/NOK 8,834,604.54 owed by the Company to Inven2 AS under an option and license agreement.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares was today registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Following the registration, the Company's new share capital is NOK 29,860,511, divided into 29,860,511 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.00.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

About Zelluna ASA

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a company pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI- MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.