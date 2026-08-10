|Company announcement no. 40 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
10 August 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 32
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,722,359
|331.0967
|2,225,751,154
|03 August 2026
|14,555
|373.9961
|5,443,513
|04 August 2026
|14,532
|377.1740
|5,481,093
|05 August 2026
|14,554
|374.1960
|5,446,049
|06 August 2026
|14,382
|378.3872
|5,441,965
|07 August 2026
|14,401
|373.8663
|5,384,049
|Total accumulated over week 32
|72,424
|375.5201
|27,196,668
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,794,783
|331.5702
|2,252,947,821
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.833% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|03 August 2026
|7,577
|374.0585
|2,834,241
|04 August 2026
|8,572
|377.0840
|3,232,364
|05 August 2026
|8,968
|374.1527
|3,355,401
|06 August 2026
|9,094
|378.2919
|3,440,187
|07 August 2026
|9,987
|373.8839
|3,733,979
|Total accumulated over week 32
|44,198
|375.4960
|16,596,172
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,302,285
|331.5622
|1,426,474,951
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|03 August 2026
|6,978
|373.9283
|2,609,272
|04 August 2026
|5,960
|377.3033
|2,248,728
|05 August 2026
|5,586
|374.2656
|2,090,648
|06 August 2026
|5,288
|378.5511
|2,001,778
|07 August 2026
|4,414
|373.8266
|1,650,071
|Total accumulated over week 32
|28,226
|375.5578
|10,600,496
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,492,498
|331.5842
|826,472,862
Attachment