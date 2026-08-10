Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 32

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 40 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



10 August 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 32

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement6,722,359331.09672,225,751,154
03 August 202614,555373.99615,443,513
04 August 202614,532377.17405,481,093
05 August 202614,554374.19605,446,049
06 August 202614,382378.38725,441,965
07 August 202614,401373.86635,384,049
Total accumulated over week 3272,424375.520127,196,668
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,794,783331.57022,252,947,821

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.833% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
03 August 20267,577374.05852,834,241
04 August 20268,572377.08403,232,364
05 August 20268,968374.15273,355,401
06 August 20269,094378.29193,440,187
07 August 20269,987373.88393,733,979
Total accumulated over week 3244,198375.496016,596,172
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,302,285331.56221,426,474,951


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
03 August 20266,978373.92832,609,272
04 August 20265,960377.30332,248,728
05 August 20265,586374.26562,090,648
06 August 20265,288378.55112,001,778
07 August 20264,414373.82661,650,071
Total accumulated over week 3228,226375.557810,600,496
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,492,498331.5842826,472,862


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment_2026-08-07
GlobeNewswire

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