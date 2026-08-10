Company announcement no. 40 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







10 August 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 32

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,722,359 331.0967 2,225,751,154 03 August 2026 14,555 373.9961 5,443,513 04 August 2026 14,532 377.1740 5,481,093 05 August 2026 14,554 374.1960 5,446,049 06 August 2026 14,382 378.3872 5,441,965 07 August 2026 14,401 373.8663 5,384,049 Total accumulated over week 32 72,424 375.5201 27,196,668 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,794,783 331.5702 2,252,947,821

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.833% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 03 August 2026 7,577 374.0585 2,834,241 04 August 2026 8,572 377.0840 3,232,364 05 August 2026 8,968 374.1527 3,355,401 06 August 2026 9,094 378.2919 3,440,187 07 August 2026 9,987 373.8839 3,733,979 Total accumulated over week 32 44,198 375.4960 16,596,172 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,302,285 331.5622 1,426,474,951





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 03 August 2026 6,978 373.9283 2,609,272 04 August 2026 5,960 377.3033 2,248,728 05 August 2026 5,586 374.2656 2,090,648 06 August 2026 5,288 378.5511 2,001,778 07 August 2026 4,414 373.8266 1,650,071 Total accumulated over week 32 28,226 375.5578 10,600,496 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,492,498 331.5842 826,472,862





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