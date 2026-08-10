New Crypto Pepeto Hits $10.6 Million as Its Meme Coin Crypto Presale Nears a Full Sellout





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto crypto presale has powered past $10.6 million, moving so fast that most of the allocation is already sold out, and the pace keeps climbing as the final portion shrinks by the day. What began as one more meme coin raise has turned into the loudest story in crypto, with over 41,000 holders inside this new crypto built on Ethereum and fresh wallets arriving around the clock.

The listing price is expected to deliver between 50% and 80% returns to every presale buyer, and the earlier the entry, the larger that gain, purely from the launch price alone. The bigger picture sits above it: the Tier-1 exchange launches ahead are the kind known for sending presale tokens toward 40x as a base case, and often well beyond it. Rapid stage closes, steady price steps, and swelling attention are stacking into what could become the most talked-about launch of the year.

Pepeto's Crypto Presale Nears a Full Sellout at $10.6 Million

Pepeto keeps beating its own pace. Most of the allocation is gone, the raise has crossed $10.6 million, and each stage prices higher than the one before it, so every holder already inside sits above the buyers who follow. And demand at this level makes perfect sense the moment crypto history enters the picture: every meme coin that ever built fortunes built them for the buyers who entered early, DOGE turned pocket change into life money, SHIB minted millionaires from small entries, PEPE rewrote portfolios in weeks, and in every one of those stories the wealth belonged to the wallets positioned before the listing, never after. With the remaining supply thinning fast, the next price step approaches while demand keeps intensifying, and the window at the current price closes a little more every day.

New Crypto: Built on Ethereum for Speed and Zero Fees

Pepeto runs on Ethereum and attacks the costs that punish traders everywhere else. PepetoSwap executes trades with zero fees, the Pepeto Bridge moves assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana in a single step, and the whole system is engineered to stay smooth under heavy load, for everyday buyers and serious volume alike.

Meme Coin Fair Trading, Screened by AI

Every token that reaches the platform passes through an AI scanner first, a filter that catches scam contracts and exploit traps before they can touch a wallet. In a market where bad contracts burn newcomers daily, that screen gives every participant a fairer start from the first trade.

SolidProof Audit and Growing Analyst Confidence

Stage after stage closing at speed has pulled analyst eyes onto this presale, and the trust layer underneath is already in place: SolidProof has audited the full contract set, adding the transparency serious money checks for before it enters. The build itself is led by the original PEPE co-founder, with a senior Binance developer running the engineering, a pairing that keeps analyst confidence climbing as the listing approaches.

Exchange Listings Ahead

Debuts on at least two major centralized exchanges are in the plan, with Binance expected among them. Paired with zero-fee trading on Pepeto's own platform, access to the token is set to be simple from day one.

Strong Backing and Building Momentum

Line the facts up and feel the direction: most of the allocation sold, $10.6 million raised, over 41,000 holders, staking live at 169% APY, and Tier-1 debuts closing in by the week. Numbers like these do not gather around an ordinary new crypto, they gather right before a listing the whole market ends up talking about, and they gather fastest around a meme coin carrying real tools underneath the name.

And this is the exact moment crypto history keeps grading. Every giant on today's charts had one, the short stretch when the token was still cheap, the crowd was still deciding, and the buyers who moved wrote the stories everyone else now retells. With 50% to 80% expected from the launch price alone, and Tier-1 debuts historically pushing presales toward 40x and beyond, the math of this moment is already on the table. The only number still moving is how much of the allocation is left, and that answer sits on the official website below, shrinking while this sentence gets read.