Istanbul Care Announces Updated 2026 Hair Transplant Packages for International Patients Traveling to Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey , Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Istanbul Care today announced updated 2026 hair transplant treatment packages for international patients traveling to Istanbul, introducing clearer package-based pricing across its FUE Sapphire, Organic DHI and Gold DHI Ultra treatment options.





The company said the updated package structure is designed to give prospective international patients greater clarity when comparing hair restoration treatment options, costs and services before traveling to Turkey.

Under Istanbul Care's currently published 2026 pricing, Turkey hair transplant cost start at $1,990 for FUE Sapphire, $2,290 for Organic DHI, and $2,490 for Gold DHI Ultra. The company states that package prices can cover the procedure and selected international-patient services, with specific inclusions confirmed as part of the patient's treatment plan.

Istanbul Care Updates Its 2026 Hair Transplant Offering

The updated package structure covers three treatment options designed for different patient requirements.

The FUE Sapphire package, currently listed at $1,990, uses follicular unit extraction with sapphire blades for recipient-site creation.

The Organic DHI package, listed at $2,290, uses Direct Hair Implantation technology and is positioned by Istanbul Care as an option for patients for whom DHI is considered appropriate following assessment.

The company's Gold DHI Ultra package, currently listed at $2,490, represents its higher-tier package and includes additional services specified by Istanbul Care as part of the package offering.

Istanbul Care says the treatment approach should be determined according to the patient's individual hair-loss characteristics, donor area and treatment objectives rather than selected solely according to package price.

Updated Packages Target International Medical Travelers

Istanbul Care's announcement comes as the company continues to serve patients traveling to Turkey for hair restoration and other medical treatments.

The company's international-patient service model includes treatment coordination and travel-related assistance. Istanbul Care currently lists hair transplantation, dental treatment, plastic surgery and obesity surgery among its services for international patients.

For hair-transplant patients, the company also publishes information regarding package components, accommodation and airport-transfer arrangements as part of its international treatment offering.

The company said the objective of the updated package information is to make it easier for patients to understand the available options before arranging international travel.

Greater Focus on Upfront Treatment Information

According to Istanbul Care, international patients often need to evaluate more than the procedure itself when planning treatment abroad.

Before booking, patients can review the proposed technique, expected graft requirements, treatment plan, package inclusions and post-operative arrangements with the provider.

Istanbul Care's updated 2026 information provides patients with published starting prices for its principal hair-transplant packages, while final treatment recommendations remain subject to individual assessment.

Istanbul Care Continues International Patient Support

Istanbul Care provides coordination services for patients traveling to Turkey for medical and aesthetic procedures. The company's service portfolio includes FUE, DHI and Sapphire FUE hair transplantation alongside other medical and aesthetic treatments.

The organization supports international patients with treatment coordination and travel logistics, including accommodation and airport-transfer arrangements where included in the selected package.

As part of its updated 2026 offering, Istanbul Care is encouraging prospective patients to review package details and treatment recommendations with its team before making travel arrangements.

About Istanbul Care

Istanbul Care is a healthcare service provider based in Istanbul, Turkey, supporting international patients seeking hair restoration and other medical and aesthetic treatments.

The company's services include hair transplantation, dental treatments, plastic surgery and obesity surgery. Istanbul Care provides international patients with treatment coordination and related travel services as part of its medical-tourism offering.

For more information about Istanbul Care's current hair-transplant packages and services, visit the company's website.



Media Contact:

Email: info@istanbul-care.com

Company: Istanbul Care Clinic

Website: https://istanbul-care.com/

