Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 10 August 2026
No. 50/2026
Conclusion of first tranche of share buyback programme
On 19 February 2026, ISS initiated a share buyback programme, see Company Announcement No. 10/2026. ISS has now concluded the first tranche of the share buyback programme and 4,920,250 shares have been bought back for a consideration of DKK 1,250 million.
Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.
The following transactions have been made under the programme:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price, DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,700,353
|252.63
|1,187,462,388
|3 August 2026
|59,000
|287.75
|16,977,527
|4 August 2026
|55,000
|284.40
|15,642,044
|5 August 2026
|66,000
|283.96
|18,741,122
|6 August 2026
|28,200
|280.97
|7,923,467
|7 August 2026
|11,697
|278.14
|3,253,452
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,920,250
|254.05
|1,250,000,000
Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 4,668,625 treasury shares corresponding to 2.92% of the total share capital.
The share buyback programme is implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 52 94 68
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com
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