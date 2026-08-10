Company Announcement No 42/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|10 August 2026
Dear Sirs
AL Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 32
On 25 February 2026 AL Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,100m. The share buyback programme commenced on 2 March 2026 and will be completed by 31 January 2027.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of AL Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
982,000
530,706,970.00
|03 August 2026
04 August 2026
05 August 2026
06 August 2026
07 August 2026
|7,000
7,000
7,000
7,000
7,000
|627.31
632.85
632.72
644.13
634.10
|4,391,170.00
4,429,950.00
4,429,040.00
4,508,910.00
4,438,700.00
|Total over week 32
|35,000
|22,197,770.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,017,000
552,904,740.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, AL Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,019,421 own shares, equal to 1.15% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
Attachment