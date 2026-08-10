EH216-S Completes Central Asia’s First Pilotless Human-Carrying eVTOL Flight in the Heart of Kazakhstan’s Capital

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), a world-leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, today announced that its flagship EH216-S successfully completed Central Asia’s first pilotless human-carrying flight of an electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft in Astana, Kazakhstan.



EH216-S Completes Central Asia’s First Human-Carrying eVTOL Flight in Kazakhstan

During the Games of the Future 2026 (“GOTF2026”), the EH216-S conducted multiple route flights over the event venue in Astana, carrying Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, and other distinguished guests.



As the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana serves as an important hub connecting Europe and Asia. Its distinctive temperate continental climate and open airspace environment provide favorable conditions for AAM applications and flight operations.

The President Assistant of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yesekeyev Kuanyshbek, Vice-Minister of Transport Kazakhstan Lastayev Talgat Tleubekovich, and CEO of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan Michael E. Daniel attended the event and witnessed the flights.



Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev Takes a Flight on the EH216-S

In June 2026, Kazakhstan proactively established a national initial regulatory framework for eVTOL aircraft, vertiports, and unmanned aircraft traffic management systems (“UTM”).

Two months later, the EH216-S completed its first pilotless human-carrying flight under this regulatory framework, demonstrating EHang’s technical capabilities in rapidly supporting safe and compliant human-carrying flights across diverse regulatory environments worldwide.

In 2025, EHang signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Allur Group, one of Kazakhstan’s largest automotive manufacturers, to jointly develop emerging markets for AAM solutions in Central Asia.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan, the first phase of the project will focus on demonstration and tourist flights lasting between five and 30 minutes, showcasing the country’s natural, cultural, and historical landmarks. In the future, the autonomous aircraft could become part of the urban transportation network, complementing existing modes of transportation.



EH216-S Completes a Human-Carrying Flight in Kazakhstan

To date, EHang’s EH216-S has expanded its flight footprint to 23 countries across five continents, marking Kazakhstan as the latest addition and demonstrating its adaptability to diverse climates, geographic environments, and airspace conditions.

EHang is transforming pilotless human-carrying flight from a technological vision into an increasingly accessible reality around the world, helping bring China’s low-altitude economy standards to global markets and reshaping the future of urban and intercity mobility.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country’s first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang’s VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move—across cities, regions, and natural barriers—shaping the future of air mobility. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about management’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to those relating to certifications, our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products and solutions and the commercialization of UAM services, our relationships with strategic partners, and current litigation and potential litigation involving us. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

Media Contact: pr@ehang.com

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