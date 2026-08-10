Hong Kong: The Ultimate Cosplay Halloween





Hong Kong, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of Asia’s best Halloween destinations, Hong Kong is elevating this year’s spooky season into a month-long citywide party packed with more excitement than ever. Spanning brand-new citywide cosplay parties, high energy theme park thrills, and an irresistible immersive ambience throughout the city, Hong Kong delivers whimsical fun around every corner for locals and travellers to enjoy this season.

First-ever Citywide Halloween Cosplay Parties

Calling all cosplayers, party lovers and dress up enthusiasts! This October, Hong Kong is taking its Halloween festivities to the next level with an immersive, district-wide cosplay celebration like never before.

The excitement will begin on two consecutive pre-heat Saturdays (17 and 24 October), serving as an exclusive warm-up for the month-long party. Locals and travellers can soak up the Halloween spirit early, stepping out in bewitching costumes to explore participating neighbourhoods and get into the spellbinding mood ahead of time.

Celebrations will reach peak heat during the grand finale on Halloween night (31 October), turning various corners of Hong Kong into distinct festive hubs. Every participating district will feature unique themes and local collaborations, creating a massive stage for creative transformations that bring the entire city together.

From comic heroes and mythical creatures to whimsical original concepts, costume lovers of all ages will find endless excitement around every corner. Mark your calendars, join the celebrations and experience the hauntingly entertaining cosplay parties in Hong Kong!

Theme Park Halloween Takeovers

The thrills go beyond the neighbourhoods! A lineup of spine-tingling experiences awaits as the celebrations expand into Hong Kong’s two major theme parks:

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

This year's Disney Halloween Time, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort invites guests from around the world to unleash their wicked side from 18 September to 1 November 2026. As Disney Villains take over the park, guests can look forward to an immersive celebration filled with fan-favorite Halloween-themed entertainment, captivating villain encounters, themed dining experiences, trick-or-treat fun, and endless opportunities to showcase their most wicked matching looks with friends and family.

From powerful villain-led festivities and acclaimed musical performances to dazzling appearances by notorious Disney Villains throughout the day, Disney Halloween Time offers a one-of-a-kind Halloween experience. Guests are invited to dress up, embrace their playful side, and keep the party going from daylight to moonlight as they Party Like a Villain.

Ocean Park Hong Kong

As an eerie ambience grips and the shadows deepen, Ocean Park’s Halloween Fest returns from 5 September to 1 November with all-new frights to awaken your senses. This year, the Park is breaking traditional boundaries by partnering with Under the Castle, the globally acclaimed original fantasy IP created and creatively directed by global music and style icon Jackson Wang.

A dark force will descend upon The Summit of Ocean Park, as a mysterious ancient castle rises from the mist. Visitors can step into shadowy halls and journey through a gloomy nightmare-scape, where every corner blends the brand’s signature dark and gothic aesthetic with immersive storytelling — making every turn a perfect photo spot. The experience also extends beyond the scares, with themed food and beverage offerings, game booths and exclusive merchandise available.

Beyond the castle gates, heart-pounding encounters await across Ocean Park and the city, ensuring that no one leaves unscathed from this year’s most stylish fright.

Boos and Brews Around Town

From top-class theme park horrors to the legendary street party in Lan Kwai Fong, the city's Halloween spirit is wickedly buzzing. Immerse yourself into crowds of festive joy in Lan Kwai Fong and Soho, two of the city’s most popular nightlife districts, and enjoy electrifying parties and themed F&B specials. Don’t forget to soak up the ghoulishly great party atmosphere packed with photogenic opportunities alongside revellers in imaginative costumes. Across the harbour, Knutsford Terrace will feature thrillingly chilling nightlife with 30-plus bars and restaurants for locals and visitors alike to explore. All party lovers can raise a glass and toast the spooky season while diving into Hong Kong’s ultimate night out!





Wicked Wardrobes and Seasonal Treats

Searching for the fanciest Halloween look? From classic ghosts and witches to trendy pop culture icons, Hong Kong’s bustling market streets offer endless treasures for revellers of all ages. Costume hunters can head to Pottinger Street in Central, perfect for quick picks near Lan Kwai Fong, or explore Tai Yuen Street in Wan Chai and Fuk Wing Street in Sham Shui Po. These treasure troves are brimming with character outfits and playful accessories, making it easy to gear up together while discovering the distinct charm of each neighbourhood.

Beyond costumes, celebrations will spread across town, as shopping malls host interactive seasonal displays and local restaurants serve themed F&B specials. From families enjoying trick-or-treat games to solo explorers hunting for autumn delights, Hong Kong is a “fang-tastic” destination that warmly welcomes every type of traveller to join the spooky season.

You are cordially invited to gear up and get ready for this Halloween bash. Whether you are seeking chilling scares, vibrant nightlife, creative dress-up or family fun, Hong Kong is a spooktacular destination for every type of guest. Start planning your Halloween getaway to Hong Kong and dive into the magic of these world-class experiences.

For more details on the city’s Halloween happenings, please visit: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/halloween.html.

Media can download photos at the following link:

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For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Cheryl Ho Tel: 2807 6375 Email: cheryl.ho@hktb.com Mr Kenneth Ng Tel: 2807 6410 Email: kenneth.ng@hktb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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