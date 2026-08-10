Red Cat Announces Multiyear Partnership with Washington Commanders to Support America's Military Community





SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced a multiyear partnership with the Washington Commanders to support U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.

As a Proud Partner of the Washington Commanders, Red Cat and the team are working together on military appreciation initiatives, including community events, fan experiences, and recognition programs that honor service members, veterans, and military families throughout the season.

The partnership reflects both organizations' commitments to supporting those who serve and highlights Red Cat's mission to strengthen American leadership in autonomous systems. Through its Family of Systems, Red Cat develops secure, American made drone technologies that provide critical intelligence and situational awareness to the U.S. military and allied forces.

"Red Cat is focused on building the next generation of autonomous systems for the men and women who defend our country," said Jeff Thompson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat. "Our partnership with the Washington Commanders extends that mission beyond the battlefield by recognizing the service and sacrifice of our military community. We are honored to work alongside an organization that shares our commitment to giving back to those who have given so much."

Throughout the upcoming NFL season, Red Cat will launch a comprehensive marketing campaign across one of the country's largest media markets. The partnership will include in-stadium branding and digital signage at Northwest Stadium, military appreciation programming, community initiatives, game day activations, and digital content that highlights Red Cat's commitment to those who serve.

"The Washington Commanders are proud to partner with Red Cat to celebrate the military community and the values of service, leadership, and innovation," said Jim Rushton, Chief Partnerships Officer of the Washington Commanders. "Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences that recognize our service members while engaging fans throughout the season."

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its integrated portfolio of trusted U.S. and allied hardware and software, Red Cat supports military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, sea and space. Its systems span small unmanned aircraft systems, uncrewed surface vessels, wireless power transfer technology, and autonomous swarming software to enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and mission safety. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

About the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders, owned by a group led by Managing Partner Josh Harris, were founded in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL’s Eastern Division. The team – which plays its home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD and trains at the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Va. – has won five World Championship titles, including Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI. The franchise’s storied history has 22 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including multiple Hall of Fame coaches and some of the game’s most accomplished players. The Commanders organization prides itself on positively impacting the DMV through the powerful platform of football, working with numerous community groups, charities, and veteran-focused causes each year. Through the Washington Commanders Foundation, the organization provides support and services to more than 179,000 individuals annually, with a focus on children’s education, health, and wellness.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Red Cat's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62dbdd95-37a0-48a1-aef3-e6fe7b9272ee