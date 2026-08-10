MEXC July Highlights: Trading Volume Reaches $364 Billion as 0 Fees Trading Pairs Expand to 995





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced its July 2026 operational highlights. The platform recorded $364 billion in total trading volume during the month, while expanding its 0 Fees trading pairs to 995, continuing to lower the cost of participating across markets. By pairing lower-cost trading with a steadily expanding set of market opportunities, MEXC gives users more ways to explore a diverse range of assets, advancing its long-term vision of "0 Fees and Infinite Opportunities."

MEXC also broadened its asset coverage in July, listing 199 new tokens and now supporting trading in more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs. Newly listed tokens generated $922 million in trading volume during the month. The platform also distributed more than $28 million in Futures position airdrops, supporting greater participation across markets.

0 Fees remains a core part of MEXC's user experience. In July, the number of 0 Fees trading pairs reached 995, helping users save a cumulative $112 million in trading fees. As MEXC 0808 Stock Season launches on August 8, MEXC will further extend its 0 Fees experience across Stock Futures, tokenized stocks, and RealStocks, offering users a more cost-efficient way to trade a broader range of assets.

MEXC also continued to strengthen its security infrastructure and customer support capabilities. The platform's Guardian Fund maintained a balance of $101 million in July, with plans to increase the fund to $500 million over the next two years. MEXC's latest Proof of Reserves showed reserve ratios of 119% for USDT, 115% for USDC, 281% for BTC, and 114% for ETH, all above 100%.

During the month, MEXC's customer support team handled 49,668 online inquiries, with an average response time of 69.28 seconds, reflecting the platform's continued efforts to improve service efficiency and user experience.

July's operational results highlight MEXC's continued investment in lower-cost trading, broader asset coverage, and stronger user protection. In August, MEXC will build on this momentum through its annual 0808 Stock Season event, featuring 0 Fees experiences across stock-related products and giving users more ways to explore opportunities in global markets.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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