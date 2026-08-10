Cerrado Gold Announces Release Date for Second Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call / Webcast

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerrado Gold Inc. [TSX.V:CERT][OTCQX:CRDOF] (“Cerrado” or the “Company”) announces that it will file its second quarter 2026 financial results after market Close on August 18, 2026. Financial results will be posted on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Cerrado’s issuer profile and on the Company website at www.cerradogold.com.

Conference Call / Webcast Details

Cerrado Management will also host a conference call and webcast on August 19, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the Q2 Financial and Operational results as well as the outlook for the Company. The accompanying presentation for the call will be available on the investor page on Cerrado Gold’s website at cerradogold.com.

Call details are as follows:

Webcast Details

For those who wish to participate via webcast, please navigate to the link below to join:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i3275ju2

Conference Call Pre-Registration Details

Pre-Registration for the conference call is required. Participants can preregister for the conference by navigating to:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIbc25f3d9275044838a3bf2412e7958e0

Participants will receive dial-in numbers and a PIN number to connect directly upon registration completion or can select the “Call Me” feature to receive a call to connect.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near the deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cash flow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade, Direct Reduced Iron project, located on the traditional Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the municipality of Chibougamau. The Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high-grade and high-purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan

CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com



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