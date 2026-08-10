Toobit Crowned Global Exchange of the Year by FinanceFeeds





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has been named Global Exchange of the Year by FinanceFeeds Awards 2026.

FinanceFeeds Awards celebrate excellence across the global fintech and digital asset sectors. Global Exchange of the Year honors exchanges that successfully manage broad operations at scale. Today's top exchanges must unite diverse offerings like spot trading, derivatives, tokenized instruments, and automated tools while keeping complex markets accessible and easy to navigate for traders across all experience levels.

As Global Exchange of the Year, Toobit has distinguished itself through a comprehensive market infrastructure. Unlike exchanges confined to single strategies, Toobit provides a universal ecosystem built to handle high-frequency transactions.

The exchange combines ultra-low latency order matching, deep multi-chain liquidity pools, spot trading, derivatives, and extensive TradFi offerings for traditional market instruments. Furthermore, Toobit stands out as an AI-first exchange equipped with advanced tools like the AI Agent Trade Kit. Backed by proprietary Bee-Safe security technology and multi-layered asset protection, these features ensure that traders enjoy reliable trade performance across all markets, regardless of volatility.

This latest win marks Toobit's fourth major accolade of 2026, building on an award-winning streak that includes Best New Exchange by the Crypto Awards 2025 in January, Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards in June, and Best Crypto Exchange for Day Trading by the CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards in July.

Modern market dynamics reflect a shift toward multi-asset convergence, with traders demanding 24/7 access, automated workflows, and intelligent risk-management tools in a single exchange. As user expectations change, exchanges must match these complex requirements with technical resilience and product adaptability, which are benchmarks that Toobit continues to champion globally.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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