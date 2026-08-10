Base Markets Appoints Nazim Moussaoui as Head of Premium Clients and Partnerships

Former Pepperstone and Capital.com senior client executive brings two decades of experience across central banking, institutional sales and premium client management to the growing multi-asset broker

EBENE, Mauritius, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Markets , the multi-asset online brokerage, today announced the appointment of Nazim Moussaoui as Head of Premium Clients and Partnerships. Moussaoui will lead the firm’s relationships with high-value traders, institutional clients and introducing brokers across the Middle East and international markets as the company enters its next phase of commercial growth.

Moussaoui brings more than twenty years of financial markets experience spanning central banking, treasury, funds management and online brokerage. He began his career at the Central Bank of Ireland before spending almost seven years at Depfa Bank, where he held senior roles across treasury trading and institutional sales, covering central banks, sovereign wealth funds and institutional clients in the Middle East. He subsequently held funds management and investment operations leadership roles in Australia and Luxembourg, including with RBC Investor & Treasury Services and Schroders.

Over the past six years Moussaoui has specialised in premium client management within online brokerage, serving as Premium Client Manager for Australia, MENA and Latin America at Pepperstone, Head of Sales – Middle East, Premium Clients at Capital.com, and most recently in the Premium Clients team at Pepperstone.

“Experienced traders know exactly what they want from a broker: sharp execution, transparent pricing and a relationship that goes beyond an account number,” said Nazim Moussaoui. “Base Markets is being built around precisely that promise, and the opportunity to shape the client experience from the ground up — in a region we know well — is one I could not pass up.” “Nazim has spent his career on both sides of the market — inside a central bank and on treasury desks, and at the front line of client service for two of the industry’s best-known brokers,” said Alex Kolpokchi, Chief Executive Officer of Base Markets. “His appointment reflects the standard we have set for ourselves: relationship-led service for serious traders, delivered by people who have done this at the highest level. He will play a central role as we grow our client and partner network.”

Watch — Base Markets Co-Founder and CEO Alex Kolpokchi on building a client-first brokerage, in conversation with Finance Magnates Chief Editor Yam Yehoshua.

Moussaoui’s appointment comes just weeks after Base Markets announced its public launch, as the newly established broker begins building its client base and introducing broker network, with plans for an operational presence and additional regulatory licensing in the Middle East region and beyond.

About Base Markets

Base Markets is a multi-asset online brokerage providing leveraged trading access to global financial markets for retail and professional clients. Through the MetaTrader platform environment, clients trade foreign exchange, equity indices, precious metals, energy and soft commodities. In an industry that increasingly competes on noise, bonuses and gimmicks, Base Markets deliberately goes against the grain — offering a serious trading experience built on trust, transparency and client success, combining institutional-grade infrastructure with a personal, relationship-led service for serious traders. Base Markets is incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius (Company No. 223521/GBC) and is regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (Licence No. GB25204723).

Disclaimer: Trading leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

Contact

Marketing

Base Markets

marketing@basemarkets.com

00441224076060

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