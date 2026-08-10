Over 12,000 Users Have Registered on the Spreadefi Platform





MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Spreadefi's user base has crossed the 12,000 registered accounts mark. The company credits the audience growth to ongoing platform development, expanded functionality, and rising user interest in digital liquidity services.

Spreadefi is building infrastructure for working with digital assets and liquidity pools. Users get a personal account area where they can manage their account, track their balance and transaction history, and interact with the ecosystem's core services.

How the Platform Works

One of Spreadefi's main focus areas is liquidity pools. Users can place digital assets into them, and those funds are then pooled together with liquidity from other participants. Under the platform's model, that liquidity is used to power Spreadefi's own exchange infrastructure and partner services that need access to liquidity.

In return for providing assets, participants earn rewards according to the terms of the selected pool. Liquidity allocation and the related internal processes are automated, so users aren't required to execute trades on their own or keep a constant eye on the market.

On top of that, Spreadefi is developing its own Swap and technology solutions for partner services. Another area of focus remains the API infrastructure, designed to integrate the platform's capabilities with third-party products.

Growth of the Audience and Partner Network

Spreadefi notes that the rise in registrations is happening alongside the growth of its affiliate program. Users can invite new participants through personal links, while bloggers, owners of topic-based communities, and other content creators use the affiliate program to engage their audiences.

A growing user base also puts more load on the internal infrastructure. In response, the team keeps scaling its technical capacity and expanding the support team to maintain inquiry response speed as the number of accounts climbs.

The Company Continues to Develop the Platform

Recently, Spreadefi has focused on several areas of development at once. The team has updated the user interface, kept sharpening the internal liquidity allocation algorithms, and started preparing its own mobile app for iOS.

The upcoming app will function as a mobile version of the Dashboard. Users will be able to view key account information and get push notifications about important platform events right on their smartphones.

The company also recently held a closed-door session for the employees working on the mobile app. The discussion covered the project's completion timeline, testing of the current version, and extra features the team is considering for future updates.

The Next Stage of Growth

Hitting 12,000 registered users marks another stage in Spreadefi's development. The company expects that further expansion of functionality, the launch of the mobile app, and the growth of its partner infrastructure will help the audience keep expanding.

At the same time, the team plans to focus not just on the number of registrations, but on building the technical infrastructure needed to serve a growing user base.

Spreadefi keeps working on new features and plans to gradually reveal details on upcoming platform updates.