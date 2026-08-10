Space42 and Autonomous A2Z Sign US$7 Million Agreement to Deploy Autonomous Mobility Solutions in the UAE

First commercial agreement builds on the companies’ partnership to accelerate AI-powered transportation



ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, and Autonomous A2Z (A2Z), South Korea’s leading autonomous driving company, have signed a commercial agreement valued at US$7 million to deploy Level-4 mobility solutions in the UAE. This is the first commercial agreement in the two companies’ broader partnership. It is a direct supply contract, separate from the joint venture announced in 2025 to support the long-term commercialization of intelligent mobility solutions in the UAE.

The agreement combines A2Z’s proven Level-4 autonomous driving technology with Space42’s AI, geospatial, and connectivity capabilities. For A2Z, the milestone represents a significant step in its international expansion strategy, bringing Korean-developed autonomous driving technology to one of the world’s fastest-growing smart mobility markets. For Space42, it advances the company's sectorial priority to enable safe and reliable driverless vehicle operations at scale.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said: “Autonomous mobility is critical infrastructure for smart city development. The UAE has created the conditions for its integration within everyday transport, and our focus is to turn that ambition into a dependable service that moves people seamlessly, aligned with world-class safety standards. Working with A2Z brings us closer to establishing a model that serves the UAE and responds to the market’s changing transport needs.”

Han Ji-hyung, CEO of Autonomous A2Z, stated: “This agreement demonstrates that autonomous driving technology developed and validated in Korea is ready for international deployment. Together with Space42, we look forward to bringing proven autonomous mobility solutions to the UAE and expanding into global markets.”

Pilot Robo-Shuttle services using A2Z’s ‘ROii’, alongside other modified and retrofitted autonomous vehicles, will undergo operational testing and demand assessment, followed by an expected expansion into Demand-Responsive Transport (DRT) and tourism shuttle operations. The phased rollout will provide invaluable road-based operational insights, to support future growth across additional transport use cases.

Supporting the UAE’s smart mobility vision

The project aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to advance AI-enabled transportation and intelligent mobility, as part of its National Smart Mobility Strategy. The project also builds on Space42’s portfolio of mobility solutions, including TXAI, an autonomous taxi service that has traveled more than 600,000 kilometers across 20,000 trips with zero recorded accidents since operations began in 2021.

Demonstrating South Korean autonomous driving technology on the global stage

The agreement marks one of A2Z’s largest international deployments, demonstrating the global competitiveness of South Korea’s autonomous driving technology. The company has conducted autonomous driving trials across 13 cities and provinces in Korea and operates 91 permitted autonomous vehicles with more than 1.02 million kilometers of cumulative driving experience, spanning software development, vehicle integration, fleet operations, and service management.

The development follows several years of collaboration between Korea and the UAE, supported by government initiatives in technology development, testing, and market entry. Commercial execution was led by A2G (Autonomous to Global), A2Z’s Singapore-based joint venture with Kilsa Global.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on LinkedIn: Space42 For investor inquiries, please contact: ir@space42.ai

About Autonomous A2Z

Founded in 2018 by four former Hyundai Motor autonomous driving engineers, Autonomous A2Z is South Korea’s leading autonomous driving solutions company. The company operates the largest fleet of 91 autonomous vehicles in S.Korea and has achieved the country’s longest cumulative urban driving record of approximately 1,020,000 kilometers. Building on this experience, A2Z is developing a range of future mobility services, including urban autonomous shuttles and smart logistics mobility solutions, leading the commercialization of safe and efficient autonomous driving technologies. In 2024, A2Z completed the development of its Level-4 autonomous vehicle, ROii, and plans to begin performance certification and validation in 2026, paving the way for full-scale commercialization. The company is actively expanding its business across Singapore, the UAE, and Japan, and continues to drive sustainable mobility innovation through initiatives such as mobility services for transportation accessibility and smart logistics solutions leveraging autonomous driving technology.

Legal Notice and Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions about future events. These statements—identified by terms such as “expect,” “will,” or similar—are subject to risks and uncertainties and may prove inaccurate. They reflect information available as of the date hereof, and the companies disclaim any obligation to update them. No assurance is given that any forward-looking statement will occur, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. This announcement does not constitute a financial promotion or an offer to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction.

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