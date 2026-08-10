Green Thumb Opens Its 23rd Florida Location, RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte, on August 10

RISE Dispensaries will serve medical patients of Southwest Florida with the opening of RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte, located at 1931 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL, marking the 23rd RISE location in Florida.

RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte will open on Monday, August 10 and celebrate with a grand opening event on Saturday, September 5 at 9 a.m. when doors open.

Continuing with RISE’s new store opening tradition, profits from the RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte grand opening will benefit local non-profit The Grateful Veteran .





CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , an industry leading cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte, Florida, on August 10. Located at 1931 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL, RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte is the Company’s 23rd retail location in Florida.

Beginning August 10, RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte will bring best-in-class products and in-store shopping to patients across Southwest Florida. Open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays, RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte will offer a broad selection of curated products from Green Thumb’s portfolio, including RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, &Shine flower and edibles, and Doctor Solomon’s tinctures and topicals.

“Florida’s medical cannabis program continues to grow, and the need for accessible, high-quality cannabis has never been greater,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “Opening RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte, our 23rd location in the state, allows us to meet that demand for patients across Southwest Florida. We’re proud to bring our national portfolio of brands, including RYTHM and Dogwalkers, to the community, and to give back locally through our First Day Profits program in support of The Grateful Veteran.”

As part of RISE’s tradition to give back to each community it serves, a portion of profits from RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte’s grand opening event will benefit The Grateful Veteran, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering veterans and first responders through wellness, advocacy, and community support.

RISE Dispensary Port Charlotte will host a grand opening event on Saturday, September 5 at 9 a.m. when doors open. The event will feature special patient deals and promotions, as well as giveaways and refreshments available from a local food truck.

Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and currently operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead where the company cultivates and produces its branded products. In addition to RISE Port Charlotte, there are 22 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Kendall, New Port Richey, Ocala on College Rd, Orlando on Good Homes Rd, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tallahassee on Mahan, Tallahassee on Tennessee, Tampa, Wesley Chapel, and West Palm Beach. Roll-thru pick-up and delivery services are available to select RISE Dispensaries in Florida.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries’ locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value — all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb’s award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 120+ retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Green Thumb Industries Inc. and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by such statements. Green Thumb Industries Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

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