Guardian Capital Announces Estimated Final Distributions for Merging Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) of Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF (TSX: GIQG, GIQG.B) (the “Merging Fund”) into Guardian i3 Global Core Equity Fund (formerly, Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth Fund), Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) announces the estimated final distributions (the “Distributions”) for the Merging Fund. Please note that these are estimated amounts as of August 10, 2026, and include certain forward-looking information, which may cause the Distributions to change before the completion of the Merger on or about August 14, 2026.

Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth ETF Series of ETF Units TSX Ticker Estimated Distribution Amount

(per ETF Series Unit) as at

August 10, 2026 Hedged ETF Units GIQG $0.00 Unhedged ETF Units GIQG.B $0.00



The Merging Fund is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that it has earned in the year. The Distributions (if any) will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income as of Merger date. Any Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting ETF series units immediately consolidated so that the number of ETF series units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their ETF series units outside of registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, the Distributions (if any) will be reinvested on or about August 14, 2026, to unitholders of record on August 14, 2026.

Guardian Capital expects to announce the final, confirmed Distribution amounts (subject to any further revisions to the per ETF series unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date), on or about August 17, 2026. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2026, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) and will be posted on the Guardian Capital website in early 2027.

Guardian Capital provides estimated distributions for information purposes only. These estimates are not intended to be, nor should they be construed to be, legal or tax advice to any particular person.

For further information regarding the Merging Fund, please visit www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions.

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (“DGAM”) is one of Canada’s leading asset managers, with in house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages institutional assets on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montréal, Lévis and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins’ cooperative values into its investment process to ensure it supports the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners’ and clients’ assets.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Mark Noble

mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201 Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing this forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although Guardian Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the Merging Fund, the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities, subscription and redemption activity in the Merging Fund, general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the outbreak and severity of global health crises, military conflicts in various parts of the world, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the prospectus of the Merging Fund and the disclosure documents filed by Guardian Capital with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces and territories of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Guardian Capital’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Guardian Capital undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Merging Fund and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Capital Funds or Guardian Capital ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

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