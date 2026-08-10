Company announcement

No. 48/2026

10 August 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 3 August 2026 to 7 August 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 03/08/2026 500 325.70 162,848 04/08/2026 4,988 319.59 1,594,093 05/08/2026 1,726 318.15 549,132 06/08/2026 5,000 321.02 1,605,088 07/08/2026 10,068 326.80 3,290,224 Accumulated for the period 22,282 - 7,201,386 Accumulated under the programme 1,135,229 - 378,081,868

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 1,489,443 treasury shares corresponding to 3.2% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments