Turning Worn-Out Spaces into 'Reborn' Homes: Vision Interior Design Limited Brings Absolute Transparency to Hong Kong Property Transformations

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Established in 2015 as an unlimited company before transitioning to a limited company in 2017, VISION was built upon a profound family legacy. The company’s Chinese name, "重生" (meaning Reborn), was conceptualized by the current director’s late father to represent the transformation of worn-out spaces into vibrant, renewed homes. This name reflects the core principle of breaking down the old to build up the new, while the English name "VISION" denotes the firm's overarching goal of bringing long-term hope and aspiration to every household.

Recognizing that purchasing and renovating a property stands as one of the most significant financial and emotional turning points in a person's life, VISION has designed its operations to tackle common industry pain points directly. The firm utilizes a comprehensive "0-to-100" project management framework featuring dedicated, one-on-one professional tracking for every project. To guarantee consumer peace of mind, VISION enforces complete price transparency with strictly no hidden fees, backed by a track record of 100% on-time project completion.

Supported by a robust field team of nearly 100 construction professionals, VISION possesses the operational capability to manage more than 50 residential units simultaneously, serving over 100 families annually. This commitment to scale, reliability, and corporate responsibility has earned the company more than 270 positive client reviews alongside extensive industry recognition.

Over the past few years, the firm has secured multiple notable accolades within the regional business sector. In 2023, VISION received the Best Employer Award from the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, the SDC Enterprise Award Certificate, and an Appreciation Certificate from the Pak Yun Business Dragon Club & Love Power charity event. Continuing its momentum into 2024, the company was honored with the Top 100 Business & Economic Development Award under the Construction and Environmental Hygiene category, as well as the Ethical Enterprise Certificate from SMART B TV.

As Hong Kong's residential landscape evolves, VISION remains dedicated to its founding blueprint—blending corporate transparency with a deeply rooted family mission to rebuild communities one home at a time. To browse the firm's extensive portfolio of past property transformations, view video walk-throughs of completed design projects, or connect directly with a dedicated project consultant, local property owners can visit the official Vision Interior Design channels on Facebook and Instagram, or explore their video library on YouTube.

About Vision Interior Design Limited

Founded in 2015, Vision Interior Design Limited (VISION) is a premier Hong Kong-based construction and interior design firm specializing in residential property transformations. Operating under the philosophy of structural rebirth ("重生") and transparent service, the company utilizes a 100-man strong execution team to deliver end-to-end, personalized project management. With over 270 positive customer testimonials, VISION is recognized as an award-winning, ethical enterprise dedicated to providing high-quality, reliable living environments for families across Hong Kong.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Gary Wong

Gary Wong Contact Phone: +852 6536 6533

+852 6536 6533 Contact Email: visionintdesignltd@gmail.com

Website: www.visionintdesignltd.com

Official Social Channels: Facebook: www.facebook.com/visionintdesign Instagram: www.instagram.com/visionintdesign YouTube: https://youtube.com/@garywong4390



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b432ef3c-9799-40dd-9613-b4868d8469d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44c7e1ba-30e0-428d-bc45-3c7ebb0aa550

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6edd456f-0e0f-4dfc-9dbb-8b369d9ce5c5

