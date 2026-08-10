SAIC Appoints Financial Services Leader David Benson and Business Transformation Expert David Cush to Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) today announced that David Benson and David Cush have been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective August 20, 2026. Both will serve as members of the Audit Committee and additionally, Mr. Benson will serve on the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and Mr. Cush will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Their appointments bring the Board to 12 members and further strengthen the Board with deep expertise in operational enterprise transformation, financial leadership, capital allocation, and governance.

Mr. Benson is a seasoned financial services executive and former President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fannie Mae, where he led one of the nation's largest and most complex financial institutions through significant transformation and drove record levels of profitability, overseeing revenue-generating businesses and corporate functions. Mr. Cush is an accomplished chief executive and public company director whose experience leading large-scale aviation and transportation organizations, including Virgin America and American Airlines, spans more than three decades of growth, modernization, and acquisitions.

“I welcome David Benson and David Cush to SAIC as we enhance the Board’s ability to oversee the company’s strategy to drive operational excellence, innovation, and long-term shareholder value,” said Donna Morea, SAIC Board Chair. “Their exceptional track records of leading organizations in value creation, enterprise management, and organizational transformation, will provide valuable perspectives as we continue advancing our customers’ critical missions and positioning SAIC for sustained growth.”

More about David Benson

Mr. Benson brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in financial services, capital markets, and corporate finance. Most recently, he served as President of Fannie Mae from 2018 to 2024 where he oversaw all revenue-generating businesses and corporate functions, managing more than $25 billion in annual revenue and approximately 8,000 employees. During his tenure at Fannie Mae that began in 2002, he held several senior leadership roles, including interim CEO, CFO, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, and Treasurer, helping guide the company through significant transformation while strengthening financial discipline, modernizing financial infrastructure, and driving record levels of profitability.

Prior to joining Fannie Mae, Mr. Benson spent 14 years in leadership positions within Merrill Lynch's institutional fixed income businesses in New York and London.

Mr. Benson currently serves on the boards of Essent Group Ltd. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., and he previously served on the Board of Managers of U.S. Fintech (formerly Common Securitization Solutions). He holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business, an M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and a bachelor's degree in Psychobiology from the University of California, Los Angeles.

More about David Cush

Mr. Cush brings more than 30 years of executive leadership and board experience across the aviation, transportation, and other large-scale, asset-intensive industries. Most recently, he served as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Service King Collision from 2018 to 2022, where he led the company's operational transformation, financial restructuring, and successful sale following pandemic-related disruption. From 2007 to 2016, Mr. Cush served as President, CEO, and a member of the Board of Directors of Virgin America, leading the airline from its startup phase through its successful initial public offering and subsequent $4 billion acquisition by Alaska Airlines. Under his leadership, Virgin America became recognized for industry-leading innovation, customer experience, and operational performance while delivering strong shareholder returns. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cush held senior leadership positions spanning two decades at American Airlines across global sales, operations, planning, finance, and commercial strategy and he also served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Aerolíneas Argentinas during a period of operational restructuring and modernization.

Mr. Cush currently serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards and previously served on the boards of Southwest Airlines, Vought Aircraft, and Vive Collision. He earned both his Master of Business Administration and bachelor's degrees from Southern Methodist University.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Darryn James

publicrelations@saic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Jon Raviv

investorrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.



