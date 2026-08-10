Q2 Metals Appoints Geneviève Morinville as Vice President – Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs for the Cisco Lithium Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2 Metals Corp. (TSX.V: QTWO | OTCQB: QUEXF | FSE: 458) (“Q2” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Geneviève Morinville as Vice President – Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs.

In this role, Dr. Morinville will lead the Company’s environmental, sustainability and regulatory initiatives as Q2 advances its Cisco Lithium Project from exploration through Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) studies and into subsequent phases of engineering and project development. She will oversee environmental and social baseline programs, environmental and social impact assessment processes and the development and implementation of the Company’s comprehensive sustainability strategy.

Dr. Morinville brings more than twenty years of experience managing environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) matters, primarily within Canada’s mining sector. She has successfully led corporate sustainable development strategies in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada, where she has built strong collaborative relationships with Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities and worked to maximize local participation and long-term benefits throughout the project development cycle.





Dr. Morinville holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Environmental Studies and a Ph.D. in Fisheries and Aquatic Ecology, both from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

“Geneviève’s extensive experience leading permitting, environmental assessment and sustainable development initiatives will be invaluable as we advance the Cisco Lithium Project through its next stages of development. Her combination of technical expertise, field experience and collaborative approach make her uniquely qualified to balance environmental considerations and community priorities with project advancement,” said Alicia Milne, Q2 Metals President and CEO. “We are delighted to welcome Geneviève to our leadership team where she will play a critical role in ensuring that Cisco is advanced responsibly, transparently and in a manner that delivers meaningful long-term benefits for the communities and region in which we operate.”

Geneviève Morinville, Q2 Metals Vice President – Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs stated, “I am excited to join Q2 Metals at such a pivotal stage in the advancement of the Cisco Lithium Project. Cisco represents a compelling opportunity to help develop a globally significant lithium project in Québec while establishing a strong foundation of environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement and shared regional benefits. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Indigenous communities, local stakeholders and regulators to advance a comprehensive permitting and sustainability strategy grounded in transparency, collaboration and respect.”

Warrant Exercise

A total of 5,113,557 warrants issued in connection with the August 9, 2024, private placement financing, exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share, have been exercised for total proceeds to Q2 of $2,556,778.

As of August 10, 2026, the Company has a total of 1,429,000 warrants outstanding, as follows:

Warrants Exercise Price Expiry 780,000 C$0.90 August 14, 2028 649,000 C$2.45 May 26, 2029



Upcoming Events

Q2 will be attending the following conferences and events:

Ignite Conference Hong Kong October 14-15, 2026 IMARC Sydney, Australia October 27-29, 2026 XPLOR Montreal, Quebec November 2-5, 2026 Canaccord Genuity Australia Metals & Mining Conference Noosa, Australia November 11-13, 2026 Québec Mines + Énergie Quebec City, Quebec November 17-19, 2026 121 Conference London, UK November 23-24, 2026



ABOUT Q2 METALS CORP.

Q2 Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Cisco Lithium Project which is located within the greater Nemaska traditional territory of the Eeyou Istchee, James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The Cisco Deposit is strategically situated just 6.5 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, providing access to rail infrastructure in the Town of Matagami, ~150 km to the south, with connections to deep seaports beyond.

The current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate on the Cisco Deposit outlines a pit-constrained resource of 270 Mt grading 1.36% Li 2 O at a 0.4% Li 2 O cut-off grade and an additional underground-constrained resource of 24 Mt grading 1.34% Li 2 O Inferred at a 0.7% Li 2 O cut-off grade. Together, these support a combined inferred mineral resource of 295 Mt grading 1.36% Li 2 O. The Cisco Deposit remains open along strike, with several additional high-priority targets identified across the broader 41,253 ha project area.

The 2026 exploration program is ongoing, with a primary focus on infill drilling aimed at advancing the resource toward an indicated resource classification. The program also includes targeted expansion drilling and regional exploration designed to evaluate high priority targets surrounding the Cisco Deposit and across the broader project area.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alicia Milne Jason McBride Chris Ackerman President & CEO Investor Relations Manager Corporate Development AMilne@Q2metals.com JMcBride@Q2metals.com CAckerman@Q2metals.com Telephone: 1 (800) 482-7560 E-mail: info@Q2metals.com

www.Q2Metals.com Social Media:

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram





Qualified Person

Neil (Sage) McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, and a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and member in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Mr. McCallum, a director and Vice President Exploration for Q2 Metals, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Accordingly, all statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, any statements or plans regard the geological prospects of the Company’s properties and the future exploration endeavors of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date specified in such statement. Forward looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, drilling results on the Cisco Project and inferences made therefrom, the conceptual nature of an exploration target on the Cisco Project, the potential scale of the Cisco Project, the focus of the Company’s current and future exploration and drill programs, the scale, scope and location of future exploration and drilling activities, the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, reallocation of proposed use of funds, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same. Readers are cautioned that mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business and accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b95f96d-a6d9-408e-86c6-2a9d24082410