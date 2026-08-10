NetBet strengthens content portfolio through partnership with 3 Oaks Gaming

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online gaming operator NetBet has expanded its content portfolio through an exciting new partnership with innovative iGaming provider, 3 Oaks Gaming.

As part of this collaboration, a selection of 3 Oaks Gaming’s premium titles will be integrated across NetBet’s platform - including Coin Volcano, 3 Hot Teapots and More Magic Apple. Players will gain access to a diverse portfolio of engaging games which feature striking visuals, immersive gameplay mechanics and mobile-first performance, all designed to appeal to a broad audience.

This latest agreement reflects NetBet’s continued commitment to enhancing its casino offering with high-quality content from leading providers. By partnering with innovative suppliers such as 3 Oaks Gaming, NetBet ensures players enjoy an evolving gaming experience that combines entertainment and accessibility with cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2021, 3 Oaks Gaming has quickly established itself as a fast-growing force within the regulated iGaming industry. The company works alongside renowned game studios to distribute premium casino content and promotional tools to operators worldwide.

Backed by a management team with decades of industry expertise, 3 Oaks Gaming has built a reputation for delivering high-performing content while maintaining a strong focus on responsible gaming and player protection.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said: “We are delighted to welcome 3 Oaks Gaming to our growing portfolio of content partners. Their commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment, combined with their strong focus on innovation and responsible gaming, makes them an excellent fit for our platform. We’re confident that their games will resonate strongly with our players - and further enhance the NetBet experience.”

Luca Richter, Sales Manager at 3 Oaks Gaming, said: “Partnering with NetBet represents an exciting opportunity to bring our content to a wider international audience. NetBet has established itself as a trusted and respected operator, making them an ideal partner for us as we continue to expand our global footprint. We look forward to a successful collaboration - and introducing our games to their player community.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.