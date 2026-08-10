One Movie Lover Unlocked More Than $17,000 in CineClub Member Benefits in Five Years as Canadians Look for More Affordable Ways to Go Out

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians search for affordable ways to get out and spend time with family and friends, one movie lover found an unexpected way to save big. Longtime CineClub member from Whitby, Ontario who joined the program when it launched in 2021, has watched over 550 films and enjoyed CineClub member benefits valued at more than $17,000 dollars including exclusive ticket pricing and concession discounts.

This month, CineClub, Cineplex's movie subscription program, marks its fifth anniversary, celebrating a milestone that reflects a larger shift in how Canadians are choosing entertainment. With 2026 ushering in a more diverse mix of Hollywood blockbusters, original films, horror hits, family titles, anime, international cinema and event programming, Canadians are looking for ways to enjoy the big screen more often.

Over the past five years, over 250,000 CineClub members have collectively attended millions of movies while benefiting from exclusive ticket pricing, concession discounts and gaming savings at The Rec Room and Playdium. Members have collectively enjoyed member benefits valued at $88 million dollars at Cineplex! For many, the program has turned moviegoing into a regular part of their social lives with CineClub members visiting four times more frequently than non-members.

At a time when Canadians are increasingly mindful of discretionary spending, moviegoing continues to offer one of the most affordable out-of-home entertainment experiences available. For younger audiences in particular, value is becoming a key driver of entertainment choices, with many prioritizing experiences that deliver more for less.

"Canadians continue to show us they love seeing movies on the big screen, especially when there's such a wide variety of stories and genres to choose from," said Sara Moore, Chief Marketing Officer, Cineplex. "Five years after launching CineClub we're honoured to play an important role in those meaningful moments for our over 250,000 members that makes the magic of movies more accessible, enjoyable and rewarding than ever.”

As Canadians continue to seek affordable ways to connect, escape and experience entertainment together, CineClub's fifth anniversary serves as a reminder that some of the best value in entertainment can still be found at the movies.

To celebrate its five years, CineClub is entering all Annual Members including those who join or upgrade their monthly membership by August 31, 2026, into its 1 million Scene+ points giveaway. No purchase necessary. For more information on contest details, visit www.cineplex.com/cineclub.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 169 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada’s largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada’s favourite destination for ‘Eats & Entertainment’ (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada’s largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

Cineplex Media Relations:

PressRoom@Cineplex.com